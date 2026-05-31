Justin Verlander Closing In on Tigers Return Following Latest Rehab Update

The Detroit Tigers' starting rotation has been beaten down with injuries all season long, and it's greatly impacted how the franchise has played. As Tarik Skubal trade rumors and speculations increase, the Tigers are getting closer to adding a familiar face back on the mound.

Veteran starting pitcher and future Hall of Fame inductee Justin Verlander, who was brought back this offseason when expectations were much better for Detroit, is closing in on his return. Verlander has just made one start in 2026, and it came back on March 30.

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers legend has a scheduled rehab assignment at the level just under the Major Leagues.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (35) during player introductions before the home opener. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Verlander is eligible to come off the 60-day IL at the beginning of the month, meaning that if all goes well for him in his rehab start with the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday, he could be back in the Tigers rotation before the middle of the month.

Verlander had recently just completed four innings of a simulated game against some teammates, tossing 66 pitches. Manager A.J Hinch was liking what he saw from Verlander competitively, as he ramped up his pitches considerably back on May 27.

“His overall demeanor, I think, is getting more competitive and more in line with what it is when he’s training and not rehabbing,” Hinch said, via MLB.com's Jason Beck.

What to Expect From Verlander

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What should fans expect to see from Verlander when he eventually makes his return to the major leagues? It's unclear. The optimistic outlook is that he will return and have much better command than he did back in March, but Father Time sometimes doesn't allow optimism to play a part.

Going into 2026, with news of Verlander returning to Detroit, expectations were that he would fill in the role that Kenny Rogers played for the 2006 Tigers when they went on to represent the American League in the World Series. Now, that doesn't seem too probable, but it still is important that he's in the rotation consistently.

A veteran in the middle of a rotation with some strong pitching options is a bold move, and when it works out, it feels that much better. If Verlander brings the competitive nature and taps into the success he had post-All-Star break with the San Francisco Giants in 2025, Detroit is in a good spot.

Despite the Tigers' poor record, the duration of Verlander's career in Major League Baseball remains uncertain. However, he is nearing the end of his playing days. Tigers fans should feel excited for the moment he returns to the mound, particularly for his first start at Comerica Park as a Tigers player since 2017, which will hopefully happen soon.