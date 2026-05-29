Tigers Notes: Pitching Matchups vs. White Sox, Colt Keith Opens Up About Power Slump

Now more than ever, the Detroit Tigers have hit rock bottom, even though it's felt like they've hit rock bottom countless times already this season. Now sitting in dead last in the American League, the Tigers must start chipping away at the poor record if they want to control their destiny.

Another AL Central battle is upon them, this time going up against the Chicago White Sox, the first time this season these two franchises will meet. And one player looking to come out of a power slump has eyes glued to him this series.

Colt Keith has started hitting the ball well again, but still has yet to send a ball over the wall despite being close countless times to begin the 2026 campaign. Keith spoke with Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket, dropping his honest thoughts about the lack of pop in the bat.

Colt Keith Thoughts

Detroit Tigers third baseman Colt Keith (33) hits a triple. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"Obviously, it’s almost June and I don’t have a homer again -- which is ridiculous. Because I’ve been hitting the ball really hard all year. But it’ll come. I believe it’ll come. Everyone around me is telling me it will come. And the past shows that," Keith said.

Keith has hit 13 home runs in each of his first two seasons in the big leagues, so there's some power in that bat. Just another scenario that isn't going the Tigers' way this season, other .694 than Keith hitting well in the average department (.292 AVG, .694 OPS)

Starting pitching looks to be in Detroit's favor, especially with who they're sending to the mound in game one.

Game 1: Troy Melton vs Erick Fedde

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton (52) delivers a pitch in his major league debut. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This is who the Tigers want on the mound right now, as Troy Melton will make his second start of the season Friday night, looking to build off his strong season debut. Getting Melton back in the rotation is crucial for Detroit, so long as they take advantage of his strong outings.

In his season debut against the Baltimore Orioles, Melton went 5.1 innings with three strikeouts, three walks, two hits and one run, which now gives him a 1.59 ERA. Melton has taken on the White Sox in the past, having collected seven strikeouts in two starts.

Game 2: Framber Valdez vs Anthony Kay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Framber Valdez will take the ball for Detroit on the road again, coming off a strong start in Baltimore, where he allowed just one run and gave up two hits across six innings of work. The Tigers thought adding Valdez to this rotation would sure it up, but it's been tough sailing for everyone involved.

So long as Valdez continues to be competitive and in the zone, the Tigers will start seeing wins fall under their names. That is, if the offense can get him some run support, which has been a problem once or twice this season already.

Game 3: Keider Montero vs Sean Burke

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero (54) follows through on a pitch. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Keider Montero looks to rebound following one of his worst starts of the season against the Los Angeles Angels. Montero allowed four runs on eight hits last time out, and in what could be the series where Detroit snaps a series losing streak, they need Montero to shove.

Now holding a 4.09 ERA, Montero's goal for the series finale should be to keep the runs allowed below four, something he's allowed in two of his last three starts.