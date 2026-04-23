Tigers Slugger Quietly Dominating Right Now Following Ugly Start to Year

The Detroit Tigers got off to a brutal start as a team and a couple of weeks into the season had fallen to last place in the American League Central, and there were numerous reasons as to why.

While these things never fall on one individual player, none of Detroit's stars on offense were producing over the first two weeks, and it's not a coincidence that as some guys have turned it around, the wins have followed.

There is no better example of this than young slugger Riley Greene, who had put up some absolutely dreadful numbers to start the year. After slashing .200/.298/.280 with 13 strikeouts over the first 13 games, Greene has quietly turned it on since.

In fact, over the last two weeks he has probably been the best player on the team.

Greene Has Heated Up Tremendously for Tigers

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After looking like he couldn't hit the broad side of a barn to begin the year, Greene is now slashing over the last two weeks a very impressive .356/.463/.533 with a home run and nine RBI, finally being the nucleus to the lineup Detroit needs him to be.

This raises his overall slash line on the season to a very solid .276/.382/.402 and a figure that is only moving further and further in the right direction, especially if he continues to stay hot for the rest of the month of April.

With another two hits in Wednesday night's victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, Greene is not showing any signs of slowing down right now.

This Version of Greene Makes Tigers Extremely Dangerous

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

It's no coincidence that when Greene had a career-best in a full season .348 on-base percentage in 2024, it came with a bWAR of 5.3 across 137 games. In 2025, while he set career highs in home runs and RBI, giving him a more eye popping stat sheet, an OBP of .313 led to a 2.2 bWAR over 20 more games.

Detroit does not need Greene to be a 40 home run hitter, they need him to use his impressive bat-to-ball skills to get on base at a high clip and hit for power when the right pitch comes. If he can change up that approach and be the kind of player he is right now, it is going to mean big things for this team.

Greene is worth watching over the next few weeks to see if he can keep this hot streak up, and if he can, the Tigers are likely going to keep winning games.