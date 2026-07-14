Riley Greene Makes Tigers History With Third Straight All-Star Nod

Every organization has milestones that transcend a single season. Some are defined by longevity. Others by sustained excellence.

For the Detroit Tigers, earning three consecutive All-Star selections as an outfielder had been, for nearly 60 years, an achievement reserved for one name: Al Kaline.

That changed this year.

Riley Greene will start in left field for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game, becoming the first Tigers outfielder since Kaline to earn three consecutive All-Star selections. At just 25, he has already accomplished something that other great Detroit outfielders—including Willie Horton, Magglio Ordóñez, Rocky Colavito and Ron LeFlore—never did.

A Milestone That Requires Much More Than One Great Season

One All-Star selection can come from a breakout year. Two may confirm that performance the following season. Three straight selections represent something different.

Reaching that milestone requires elite production over multiple seasons, the ability to stay healthy and the continued respect of fans, players and coaches in a league where talent changes quickly. It is a measure of consistency—one of the hardest qualities to sustain in Major League Baseball.

That is why the list of Tigers outfielders who have accomplished the feat is so short.

Tigers Outfielders with Three or More Consecutive All-Star Selections

Player Years Al Kaline 1955–1967 Riley Greene 2024–2026

For more than a decade, Kaline was a fixture at the All-Star Game. His 18 career selections reflected the sustained excellence and longevity that ultimately earned him a place in the Hall of Fame. Since then, Detroit has produced several outstanding outfielders, but none managed to remain among the American League's All-Stars for three consecutive seasons.

Greene has.

At just 25, he now shares a distinction that, for nearly six decades, belonged exclusively to the most iconic outfielder in franchise history.

A Place Among the Franchise's Greatest Names

Detroit Tigers All-Stars, from left, Justin Verlander, Kevin McGonigle and Riley Greene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect





That recognition extends beyond the selections themselves.



Tuesday will mark Greene's third consecutive All-Star start as a Tigers representative. Among Detroit outfielders, only Kaline has made more.





Tigers Outfielders with the Most All-Star Starts





• Al Kaline — 18



• Willie Horton — 3



• Riley Greene — 3



• Magglio Ordóñez — 2



• Rocky Colavito — 2





Matching Horton in just three consecutive seasons illustrates how quickly Greene has climbed the franchise's historical ranks. The comparison is not meant to place him alongside Kaline, whose legacy remains the standard for every Tigers outfielder. Instead, it highlights that Greene has already reached a level of sustained recognition that very few players in franchise history have achieved.





The Face of Detroit's New Era

The Tigers selected Greene with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, believing he could become a cornerstone of the franchise's rebuild.

Six years later, that investment is paying off.

Greene's three consecutive All-Star selections weren't built on one exceptional season. Instead, they reflect steady year-over-year growth. He earned his first selection in 2024 after hitting 24 home runs while posting a 131 OPS+. In 2025, he took another step forward with 36 home runs, 111 RBIs and a Silver Slugger Award. This season, he has continued that progression, reaching the All-Star break with a .288/.380/.462 slash line and a career-best 133 OPS+.

That steady progression explains why Greene's place in the All-Star Game has gone from surprise to expectation. For an organization that spent years searching for the next player to build around, that kind of consistency carries enormous value.

At 25, Greene still has most of his career ahead of him. He doesn't need to become the next Al Kaline for this accomplishment to stand on its own. Becoming the first Tigers outfielder in nearly six decades to earn three consecutive All-Star selections is already a place in franchise history that very few players have ever reached.