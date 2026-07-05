Detroit Tigers Reach All-Star Franchise Milestone Not Seen Since 2016

The Detroit Tigers were on top of the mountain this time last season, sending the most All-Stars to the 2025 All-Star Game out of the American League with six representatives. Later that season, they would end up blowing a 15.5-game lead in the AL Central, barely making the playoffs.

A lot can change in a year, and for the Tigers, that couldn't be more true. Sitting 39-50 as the first half of the season inches closer to its end, Detroit has started turning a corner on the backs of a handful of players. But none more than the representatives they'll send to the All-Star Game.

As announced, Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle and Dillon Dingler are all headed to Philadelphia to represent the Detroit Tigers in the 2026 All-Star Game. It will be both McGonigle and Dingler's first All-Star selection, and the third in a row for Greene, becoming the first Tiger to receive three consecutive selections since Hall of Famer Al Kaline.

But for the first time in a decade, Detroit will be sending a handful of players to the midsummer classic, but only at specific positions.

No Pitching All-Stars for Detroit for First Time Since 2016

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal, left, and pitcher Casey Mize share a laugh. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per MLB.com, for the first time since the 2016 season, Detroit will only send position players to the All-Star Game. Back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize both made the roster last season, but injuries made them two of the biggest snubs in this year's AL roster.

Greene, McGonigle, and Dingler are the first since future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera to represent the Tigers as the only position players in the All-Star Game in a decade. Below are the All-Star selections for Detroit from 2017 to 2025.

2017 - Michael Fulmer, Justin Upton

2018 - Joe Jimenez

2019 - Shane Greene

2021 - Gregory Soto

2022 - Miguel Cabrera, Gregory Soto

2023 - Michael Lorenzen

2024 - Riley Greene, Tarik Skubal

2025 - Javier Báez, Riley Greene, Zach McKinstry, Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Gleyber Torres

Thankfully, this shows that the Tigers have some core pieces in the organization that the front office can build around. With McGonigle inked to an extension, both Dingler and Greene are blossoming into players Detroit shouldn't let slip through their fingers when they become free agent eligible.

And while they are reserves, each player has a case as to why they should have been starters in this year's All-Star Game. If the Tigers do make a run at a playoff spot in the second half of 2026, it will be because of their All-Stars.