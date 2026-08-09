Scott Harris Gives Three-Word Response After Tarik Skubal’s Tigers Reunion Comments

The Detroit Tigers made the right decision ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline to trade back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, given their standing in both the AL Central and AL Wild Card standings. However, that reunion door might not be closed after all.

Skubal joined the Pardon My Take podcast following his trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers and spoke about his love for Detroit and the Tigers organization. So much so that arguably the best pitcher in baseball might have a shot at returning to the organization that drafted him many years ago.

"I would love to play my whole career in Detroit," Skubal said. "And hopefully negotiations can pick back up in November once playoffs are done. We can see where that goes, and I would love to return. I got nothing but good things to say about the city of Detroit."

So, if Skubal is open to a Tigers union, how does President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris feel about his former ace's comments?

Scott Harris Responds

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris talks to reporters. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I'm not surprised," Harris said via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. "Our players love playing here; the organization has done a ton to make this a destination and a place that players feel really supported here."

While the Tiger fans aren't in the front office, they're a massive part of the Detroit Tigers organization, and one thing is for sure: Detroit's fans made Skubal feel loved. From chants of "Skub" echoing around Comerica Park to standing ovations after masterful starts, Skubal knows he'll always have a soft spot for this town.

However, when it comes to getting Skubal back in a Tigers uniform, that responsibility rests on Scott Harris. And while the 2026 campaign is still in full swing, as of right now, it's looking like Harris isn't paying any attention to that scenario.

"As far as reaction about free agency or anything like that, I can't really go into that for all the obvious reasons. It's a tribute to all the people behind the scenes who are working so hard to support our players and create an environment and facility here that brings out the best in the player."

The best way for the Tigers to encourage Skubal to return to the organization is by making a push for the playoffs, which still isn't guaranteed. Getting back to the playoffs, as well as making a competitive offer, will increase Detroit's chances among potential bidders in the Tarik Skubal 2027 sweepstakes.