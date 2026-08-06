3 Realistic Detroit Tigers Goals for the Remainder of the 2026 Season

As the trade deadline got closer, it was becoming clearer that the Detroit Tigers were going to be sellers. The only question was just what the return was going to be for ace Tarik Skubal. He ended up being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and the return wasn't as much as some thought it might be.

Detroit also traded pitcher Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres, and those trades signaled that the Tigers are making some moves that could hinder their chances to make the postseason. After a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night, Detroit is three games back of the final American League wild-card spot, but they have to jump six teams.

In the overall big picture, along with competing for a postseason berth, there are three things that the Tigers can accomplish the rest of the season, with an eye toward the future.

3 Tigers Goals for the Rest of the 2026 Season

Max Clark | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first goal, despite trading away two key pitchers, would be to remain in the playoff race as long as they can. Sure, it's a huge mountain to climb, but stranger things have happened. Four games under .500 doesn't feel like a team that should still be in a playoff race, but one thing we have learned in 2026, the American League division and wild-card races are wide open. Anything is possible.

If Detroit can't climb up into a postseason spot, what's the next best thing? Being a spoiler. They have that opportunity and will have a say in who wins the American League Central Division.

The Chicago White Sox have a three-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians after Wednesday's results. They are four games clear of the Minnesota Twins and 4.5 games clear of Detroit. There are plenty of key divisional games remaining in the 2026 season.

Finally, and maybe the most important, would be to give the kids a good look at the future. It has been less than a week since Max Clark made his MLB debut, but the start has been impressive.

He is 7-for-19 with a home run and three RBIs. The third overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft is one of Detroit's top prospects and has a bright future. Along with Kevin McGonigle, they are two young players the Tigers can build around.

Giving pitcher Jackson Jobe some late-season meaningful innings would be a smart move as well.

This is not a position that many people saw the Tigers in when the season started, but it's where they are. Finishing the season strong and getting a good look at some young players is something that could be beneficial for Detroit in the future.