Several Tigers Players Disrespected in First All-Star Voting Results

The 2026 season is flying by as the mid-point quickly approaches. Next month, the 2026 MLB All-Star game will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Detroit Tigers are attempting to improve their record before that point after a disastrous month of May, which saw them go 6-22. In June, the results have been better, but there is still a lot of work to do.

Detroit could have multiple players aiming for a spot on the American League All-Star team. However, the fans are not favoring the Tigers so far.

Recap of First All-Star Ballot Results

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle gets ready to bat. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday, the MLB released the first results of the All-Star ballot as voted on by the fans. The Tigers only have one player inside the top three, which is shortstop Kevin McGonigle. He has received 266,239 votes but is trailing the leader, Bobby Witt Jr., by over 600,000 votes.

The biggest snub so far is catcher Dillon Dingler. The 27-year-old has been on a tear this month, slashing .370/.400/.804 with five home runs and 16 RBIs. Yet, he's in fourth place behind Shea Langeliers, Alejandro Kirk, and Adley Rutschman.

Langeliers has had a terrific season, and it's not surprising that he's the leading vote getter at catcher. But Dingler should be in second place. Instead, Kirk is in second despite missing over two months with a thumb fracture. Dingler's bat has been a revelation for the Tigers. If he continues at this pace, he deserves the backup catcher spot at the minimum.

The other Detroit infielders represented on the ballot are first baseman Spencer Torkelson (10th), second baseman Gleyber Torres (6th), third baseman Zach McKinstry (8th), and designated hitter Colt Keith (9th).

Riley Greene is Also Being Snubbed by Voters

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene walks off the field. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a player to move on to the next phase of voting, infielders must finish inside the top two, and outfielders have to be in the top six. Riley Greene is currently fifth and is only 1,000 votes ahead of Julio Rodriguez.

This is another surprising result as Greene is tied for first in hits among A.L. outfielders (76). He also leads in batting average (.297) and is third in on-base percentage (.387). There is no reason that Greene is not in the top three, which is currently occupied by Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, and Cody Bellinger. The 25-year-old deserves to be recognized for his elite offensive season.

Regardless, the results on the field are far more important than the All-Star game. If the lineup is producing, that's what matters the most. Still, Tigers fans should be able to see their star players rewarded next month and not lose a spot because another player is more popular.