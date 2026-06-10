This June Stat Shows Just How Dominant Tigers' Dillon Dingler Has Been

When Dillon Dingler broke onto the scene for the Detroit Tigers, it started off as a backup catcher to Jake Rogers. Over the last two seasons, it's hard to believe that this guy will ever be a number two catcher on a team ever again.

Dingler has been crushing the baseball this season for the Tigers, already surpassing his previous career high in home runs before July and making a statement to become the AL starting catcher in the 2026 All-Star Game.

But just to add the cherry on top of an already stellar season for Dingler, June has been the impressive standout month thus far for the reigning American League Gold Glover behind the dish.

Dillon Dingler's Stellar June Statistics

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) celebrates after he hits a home run. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In the series opener against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park on Tuesday night, Dingler got the offense going right away, sending another home run over the left field wall. The hits just kept coming for No. 13, as he reached base in his next three at-bats as well (single, double, another home run).

Some might remember earlier this month, the first to be precise, Dingler went 4-for-5 against the Tampa Bay Rays to begin the winning ways for Detroit. Just seven games later, Dingler recorded his second four-hit game of the month.

This month, Dingler has gone 11-for-27, which gives him a .407 average this month with five home runs, 14 RBIs, all while striking out just once and walking twice. Oh, and he was successful behind the plate in challenging a call, which resulted in a strikeout.

DET - Dillon Dingler 3-run HR (16)

🔥 2nd HR of the game



📏 367 ft | 💨 97.2 mph | 📐 39°

⚾️ 79.9 mph sweeper (MIN - LHP Taylor Rogers)

🏟️ Out in 30/30 parks 💣



MIN (4) @ DET (8)

🔻 6th#DNMW #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/SS4DWAlrV5 — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) June 10, 2026

In case anyone was still wondering who the best Tigers catcher has been since Ivan Rodriguez, it's most definitely Dingler.

In a season where everyone thought that Riley Greene would be the leading offensive contributor, Dingler has busted onto the scene, showing the world that he's one of, if not the best, all-around catchers in Major League Baseball today.

As Detroit looks to climb back into the AL Central standings, hopefully grabbing onto an AL Wild Card spot in the process, Dingler will be the player who helps make or break that belief within Tigers fans. When Dingler has hit this year, the Tigers have won.

After Tuesday night's victory, the Tigers have now won six of their last seven games and are just eight games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central and 4.5 games back in the AL Wild Card hunt.