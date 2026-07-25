Tigers Might Have Special Talent in Rising Rookie Star Hao-Yu Lee

The Detroit Tigers are finally seeing what they have in third baseman Hao-Yu Lee, and the most recent results are promising for manager AJ Hinch and crew. Lee has been coming up clutch for the TIgers lately when they have been needing someone to step up.

Lee hit a huge homerun on the road at the Chicago Cubs a few nights ago and it proved to be a major reason why the Tigers won that night. Lee also has a 10-game hit streak and is hitting 11-for-33 which is good for a batting average of .333.

Lee is becoming one of those players that the Tigers can rely on in the big moments and is someone that can quickly become a breakout star. The usual suspects like Kevin McGonigle, Riley Greene, and Dillon Dingler are usually the ones providing the offense.

But with Lee helping out offensively, it is a big boost for the Tigers that need everything they can get offensively as they are in a tight playoff race. Lee has been somebody they can rely on and if he keeps it up, he will be a major reason why the Tigers make the playoffs come October.

If Lee keeps it up the Tigers might have their next star in the making

Detroit Tigers second baseman Hao-Yu Lee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was evident from the start that the Kevin McGonigle was going to be a star after how he took off in the minor leagues. And then when McGonigle came up to the majors this season, he showed the Tigers why he was considered a top prospect and has ran with it the whole entire season.

And now that Lee is showing the Tigers what he can do and being on a hitting streak for the past ten games, he could definitely keep it up and really help the offense. He could show the Tigers that he could be the next young star to watch out for after McGonigle did the same earlier this year.

If the Tigers were able to have Lee really breakout and become a star like he could certainly be capable of doing, it would really help now and into the future. The Tigers as currently constructed are not a World Series team, but they are a team that is a lot of fun to watch now and into the future.

Lee could become another piece to the puzzle for the Tigers and somebody that can excite the fans for a long time. The Tigers front office and fanbase deserves a player like Lee becoming the next player to watch out for.