Why the Detroit Tigers Are Officially Under Pressure to Deliver

June has started to draw back in Detroit Tigers fans who had given up on the franchise after their 6-22 record in May, making them believe they can make a run to return to competitiveness in the AL Central.

Not only have the first few games of the month gone the way of the Tigers, but it's coming at a time where they've got the most momentum of the season with their ace Tarik Skubal set to return Saturday night. If there were ever a time to prove they can handle the pressure, it's right now.

Huge Series in Cleveland

Detroit Tigers players and coaches pose for a photo after a 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the AL Wild-Card series at Progressive Field. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit returns to Cleveland for the first time since beating the Guardians in the AL Wild Card series this past October. This won't be the first meeting of the season between these two rivals, as the Guardians swept the Tigers in four games at Comerica Park back in May.

Now, the Tigers have a handful of healthy players back on the roster in this rematch against Cleveland, and have found their offensive stride, something that was non-existent the last time they took on the Guardians.

Truth be told, losing this series would spark up Tarik Skubal trade talks again, as the Tigers might not be able to catch up in the divisional race. Winning this series could give Detroit all the confidence in the world that they shouldn't trade Skubal, and they should continue their push.

Retired Big Leaguer's Thoughts

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter celebrates his go-ahead three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former MLB reliever Adam Ottavino spoke with Foul Territory on Friday afternoon and shared his thoughts on how the Tigers must handle the pressure to prove they remain a contending team in the American League.

"They dug themselves this hole because of some injuries and because of some poor play, and the reality is they gotta play like a first-place team from right now until the trade deadline. Otherwise, it's going to be too late and they're going to have to make some tough decisions, especially on Tarik," Ottavino said.

It's not like the Tigers haven't been feeling the pressure already, and if they have, they've responded well, winning the last three series in a row. Detroit has to treat this series like the AL Wild Card series last fall, channeling that feeling of victory again in enemy territory.

In June thus far, the Tigers have averaged 6.8 runs per game and have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Guardians have averaged 3.7 runs per game in June thus far and have gone 3-7 in their last 10, while riding a four-game losing streak.

Becoming comfortable with pressure will only improve the outlook for Detroit moving forward, and it starts with this series.