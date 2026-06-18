Tigers Trade Deadline Stance Becoming Clearer After Recent Stretch

The Detroit Tigers lost two out of three on the road to the Houston Astros and dropped the series to the American League West squad. And with the Tigers current record sitting at 30-44 with the trade deadline approaching in August, it is clear what they must do.

Manager AJ Hinch needs to get ready for his team to sell off some pieces at the deadline this season. The Tigers have not been able to find the same spark that they had last season where they were one win away from the American League Championship Series.

Not to mention that the Tigers have had a lot of injuries to their roster and just have not been able to fully regroup and find their mojo again. They have fielded injuries to Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Gleyber Torres, and Justin Verlander amongst a bunch of other players.

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Tigers have not been healthy for a good period of time this season. The moment that they get somebody back from injury, they lose another guy not much later after that.

It seems like the Tigers are cursed this season and they should try to see what they can get for some of their veterans in trade returns. The Tigers have plenty of attractive pieces on their roster that teams are going to call about.

The Tigers Could Net Solid Trade Deadline Return

With the Tigers freefalling and being as bad as they are this season, they need to try to sell whoever they can that will not play a part in the future of the team. That could include guys like Torres, Jack Flaherty, Mize, etc.

It just depends on who the Tigers are willing to trade and who they are not willing to trade. But if the Tigers do decide to have a complete selloff, they could get really good returns for some of these guys.

The National League is wide open this season and a lot of those teams like the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies could come calling to Detroit. Detroit should listen to every offer they get and try to get the best returns for their players.

It is clear that there is no path for the Tigers to turn their season around and they have the most attractive trade piece in Skubal. It is just a matter of when these trades start happening and to which teams.