Tarik Skubal Keeps Making Tigers Trade Deadline Decision Easier

The Detroit Tigers just keep stacking the wins as they were able to defeat the Kansas City Royals in game two of their four game weekend series. And the huge reason why the Tigers came away with their 50th win of the year, was because of their ace Tarik Skubal.

Skubal again showed why he is one of the best pitchers in the league and why he should be considered the ace of the entire league. The veteran finished the game pitching 7.2 innings giving up one run on four hits while walking two and striking out 12 batters.

The Tigers ace is continuing to make the decision for the front office so much easier with each performance he puts out every five days on the mound. It was known not long ago that Skubal does not want the Tigers to sell at the upcoming trade deadline.

For a while it was looking like the front office might decide to sell, but the American League Central Division is within reach for the Tigers. And with this performance again being exceptional for the ace, the Tigers seem like a team that will stand pat or add at the deadline on Aug. 3.

Skubal helps make the Tigers rotation and whole team better by sticking around

Each of Tarik Skubal's season-high 12 strikeouts pic.twitter.com/tqvRjVPea4 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 25, 2026

It is not a secret that manager AJ Hinch would like to see his ace stay on his team through the trade deadline and help his team chase a division title. And with Skubal being as dominant as he is and having guys like Casey Mize and Keider Montero following him in the rotation, keeping Skubal might be the move.

Skubal is a veteran that knows what it takes to pitch deep into games and knows what it takes to shut hitters down and keep them guessing. He helps make his whole team better, he helps make the starting rotation way better, he is a guy that teams generally build around.

The Tigers might need to make the choice of keeping the ace around for as long as the division is in reach, Skubal keeps dominating, and the Tigers keep on this path of winning and staying in the race. There is a way that the Tigers still decide to sell at the deadline, but as of right now, that path is not likely.

The Tigers should do the right thing and honor their aces wish and keep the team in tact and possibly add before the deadline. The Tigers and especially Skubal deserve it after being only one win away from last year's American League Championship Series.