Tigers' Tarik Skubal Sends Clear Message Amid Trade Deadline Buzz

The Detroit Tigers didn't end the first half of the 2026 season the way that they wanted to, dropping two of three at Comerica Park to the Philadelphia Phillies, but they did show massive improvement from June 1 until then.

Detroit has clawed back in the AL Central standings and even more so in the AL Wild Card race, as they will enter the second half with a 44-52 record. This isn't what the franchise was expecting at this stage of the season, but what they did expect was the increasing trade rumors surrounding Tarik Skubal.

It's no secret that the Tigers have the biggest trade chip available at the trade deadline, as Skubal could easily be dealt by the end of August 3. However, with the Tigers' surge, many people, including Skubal, are curious about what the ceiling is for this team when it comes to fighting for the playoffs.

Skubal has admittedly said that he wants the Tigers to be buyers at the trade deadline, which would improve their chances in a very weak American League. However, according to a recent report, the back-to-back AL Cy Young has had close discussions on what he wants Detroit's trade deadline decision to be.

Could Skubal Stay in Detroit?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches at Comerica Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Bob Nightendale of USA Today, Skubal has reportedly told close friends that he badly wants to stay in Detroit for the rest of the 2026 season. This might make some Tigers fans smile, but the reality is that it's completely out of Skubal's control.

Nightendale also notes that Skubal still believes in the 2026 Detroit Tigers and believes they have a shot at winning the World Series.

If Skubal does stay in Detroit, the front office is taking a massive gamble that the franchise will make the playoffs and have a deeper run than Game 5 of the ALDS. That's a tall ask given where the Tigers sit right now in the standings across the board.

Additionally, if Skubal wants to stay put with the franchise that gave him a chance to thrive in the first place, the two parties could strike up a deal. Seeing how the arbitration hearing went and how Skubal's agent works, the likelihood of Skubal staying in the Motor City is doubtful.

At the end of the day, the Tigers' front office needs to make a decision that best helps the future of the franchise, and keeping Skubal for the rest of the 2026 season, then losing him for nothing when there was a chance to add pieces for the future, would come back to bite the franchise hard.

It just feels too big a gamble for a team that hasn't been at the .500 mark since May 4.

It would be a different scenario if Skubal and the Tigers had a report on working out a contract for the future, but right now, Detroit needs to do what's best for the future, and if trading Skubal, getting prospects and then bidding for him this offseason, like the Tigers did in 2025's offseason for Jack Flaherty, is the safest option, then so be it.