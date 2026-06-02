Team USA Manager Mark DeRosa Highlights What Makes Dillon Dingler So Valuable

Even before Monday night's thriller with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler has been one of, if not the most valuable, pieces for the franchise this season. It was only further proven given his two-home run night, as well as recording four hits altogether.

Dingler has already tied his career-high in home runs this season, hitting his 12th and 13th round trippers at Tropicana Field. As the season continues, fans should expect Dingler to set more career highs, with the very real possibility of earning himself an All-Star nod at this year's Midsummer Classic.

Mark DeRosa Praises Everything That is Dillon Dingler

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) celebrates after he hits a home run. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

2026 Team USA manager and former MLB player turned analyst for MLB Network, Mark DeRosa, took the time to break down his thoughts on Dingler, comparing him to some of the best catchers in the game today. For starters, Dingler leads the catching position in fWAR this season, with 2.4.

"This guy checked every box behind the dish... The one thing to notice on Dillon Dingler, it's tough to get inside on him," DeRosa said on MLB Network. "He's quick in, and he hammers non-fastballs."

"His expected numbers are better than his actual numbers, so watch out," DeRosa continued. "Has he done anything differently last couple of years with his stance? Yeah, he's opened up in '26... He's always liked to stand a little bit wider, definitely open a little bit more. Just more comfortable in his skin."

DeRosa also highlighted how Dingler's legs are the foundation of the power he has at the plate. When reviewing his stance at the plate, the Team USA manager noticed how jacked the Tigers' catcher's legs are, which not only helps at the plate, but behind the dish as well.

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) makes a throw to first. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If hitting wasn't enough for Dingler to showcase his worth, with many believing he's the best catcher Detroit has had since Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, his defense stands out primarily as well. So far this season, Dingler has been one of the most successful in ABS challenges behind the plate.

The reigning American League Gold Glove Catcher is on his way to making another push for that award, and even adding another piece of hardware, such as a Silver Slugger Award, to his trophy case.

While individual accomplishments are nice, Dingler wants to win, and the Tigers haven't been doing much of that as of late. As June rolls on, fans should keep an eye on the Tigers and if they can crawl out of a deficit, as well as watch Dingler continue to turn into one of the best catchers in the sport today.