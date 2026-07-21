Dillon Dingler Makes Tigers History After Another Monster Performance

The Detroit Tigers picked up a thrilling 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. The Tigers grabbed an early 4-0 lead courtesy of a Riley Greene three-run homer, but the Cubs quickly cut the deficit to one before tying the game in the eighth inning.

In the 10th inning, Dillon Dingler drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and Detroit sealed the deal to pick up its third win in four games. It was Dingler's performance that helped get the victory.

The All-Star catcher went 4-for-5 with two home runs, two singles, and three RBIs. He's hit three multi-home run games since June 1st.

Dingler Joins Mickey Tettleton in Tigers History

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler is greeted in the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Tigers PR, Dingler became the first Tigers catcher to hit 20 home runs and 20 doubles in a season since Mickey Tettleton in 1992. The 27-year-old is now up to 21 home runs and 63 RBIs this season.

Dingler is having a career season at the plate. Detroit would be in a much deeper hole without its catcher producing behind the plate and offensively. He's already set career highs in home runs and RBIs and will soon set new milestones for doubles, walks, and hits.

It's not just his bat in the middle of the order that's been important. Dingler has been available. It's a rare quality for catchers to play nearly every day, but he's done exactly that. His 91 games played are the fourth most among all catchers.

So whether he's producing four hits as he did on Monday or making big-time stops behind the plate, Dingler has made an impact on every Tigers game. It's a commodity that most teams simply don't have.

Dingler is Making a Difference Behind the Plate

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler practices a throw. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Detroit hasn't had the season they envisioned so far, they're slowly creeping back up the standings in an attempt to make a postseason push. A big reason behind this effort is Dingler. It's no coincidence that guys like Troy Melton and Casey Mize are having fantastic seasons on the mound.

Sure, their execution on the mound has been superb, but it helps to have an All-Star catcher behind the dish. Dingler's nine blocks above average rank in the 96th percentile, per Baseball Savant. His framing and pop time are among the league's best.

It's nights like Monday when Tigers fans are reminded how fortunate it is to have a catcher like Dingler. With Gleyber Torres back in the lineup and guys like Kevin McGonigle and Riley Greene, Detroit finally has its top four healthy and playing at a high level.