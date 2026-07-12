Detroit Tigers' Biggest Surprise and Disappointment of the First Half of the Season

The Detroit Tigers captured some momentum just before the All-Star break. The starting pitching has settled in with plenty of quality starts across the board.

The offense has also found its stride, having manufactured 47 runs heading into Sunday's action. And yet, the Tigers are still several games below .500 because of a horrid month of May.

They won just six games in May before improved results in June and July. It perfectly encapsulates Detroit's first half of the season. Here are a couple of surprising and disappointing trends from the first half of the season.

Surprises: The Quick Emergence of Kevin McGonigle and Dillon Dingler

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle celebrates while running the bases. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Tigers added Kevin McGonigle to the Opening Day roster, there was a clear belief that he would be able to contribute out of the gate. I'm not sure many people thought McGonigle would be an All-Star as a rookie.

McGonigle has been an on-base machine at the top of the lineup. His .392 on-base percentage ranks fifth in the American League as his plate discipline is incredibly unique for a 21-year-old. McGonigle's 14.8 walk percentage is nearly six points above the major league average.

The rookie infielder may not hit for power, but he's producing in ways that few saw this quickly. He's tied for the team lead in hits (99) and is the perfect leadoff hitter. If he keeps at this rate, McGonigle has a special career ahead of him.

Meanwhile, Dillon Dingler is having a career year, earning his first All-Star nod. The Tigers' catcher has been a stable power bat in the lineup, producing 19 home runs and 60 RBIs. He's already hit more long balls and driven in more runs than last season.

Just as importantly, Dingler has matched his walk total from last year (23). He's been a saving grace for this offense, and hopefully he can continue this power surge in the back half of the season.

Disappointment: The Backend of the Bullpen

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen throws to the plate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, Detroit had an incredible bullpen trio on paper. Kyle Finnegan, Will Vest, and Kenley Jansen were all coming off tremendous seasons, and A.J. Hinch had to feel comfortable with closing out games.

The exact opposite has happened. They've combined for 14 blown saves this year. The Tigers' record could look a lot better if some of those leads were held onto. Now, they'll be without Vest for a significant amount of time.

If Detroit wants to make a push for the postseason, that has to get cleaned up. It's easily been the most frustrating component so far. The Tigers have plenty of talent to make an October run, but the next couple of weeks could determine what the front office does at the trade deadline.