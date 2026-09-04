This Tigers Player Might Finally Be Turning the Corner After Major Cold Stretch

The Detroit Tigers managed to salvage one game from the Minnesota Twins on the road earlier this week, taking the getaway game in extras 11-6. Now, the Tigers turn their attention to another divisional foe, facing the Cleveland Guardians in a four-game series at Progressive Field.

The last time the Tigers ran into the Guardians, they took two of three at Comerica Park. Unfortunately, the Guardians have risen in the AL Central while Detroit has fallen. However, this rivalry is still important, even if playoff implications aren't the main focus.

One Detroit hitter who might be turning the corner will be the catalyst in the divisional series and potentially down the stretch. However, this hitter hasn't been very consistent this season, despite coming through in big moments. That player? First baseman Spencer Torkelson.

Can Spencer Torkelson Continue to Heat Up?

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) hits a two-run home run. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Torkelson began August on fire, holding multiple hit games from the first of the month to about the 13th. After Aug 13, Torkelson went on an eight-game hitless streak between Aug 16 and Aug 24. And similar to how he started August, Torkelson is starting to see the ball better at the plate as September begins.

In the final two games against Minnesota, Torkelson collected two hits in seven at-bats, both going for extra bases. He even gave Detroit the lead in extra innings, hitting his first home run since July 29 against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park.

There are still moments at the plate when Torkelson looks to have some issues. He's still striking out more than manager A.J. Hinch would like, and he could be more patient at the plate and not chase pitches out of the zone.

The four-game series against Cleveland will show Tigers fans whether Torkelson can continue his more optimistic approach at the plate. If not, with all the youngsters looking to find spots on the MLB roster, Torkelson's job as the everyday first baseman might be in danger.

Torkelson has seen the ball well against the Guardians this season, entering the series with a .250 batting average, two home runs and seven RBIs. He looked comfortable at the plate the last time Detroit saw Cleveland, and he'll need to be comfortable again for the Tigers' sake.

According to FanGraphs, Detroit doesn't have a zero percent chance of making the playoffs, holding a 0.9% chance, with the likely path being as a Wild Card team. Lightning were caught in a bottle for the 2024 playoff run, but how much magic is left in the franchise with limited games and a below .500 record?