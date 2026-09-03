Detroit Tigers Set Starting Pitchers for Upcoming Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers went to battle Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins, fighting their way to an 11-6 victory in 12 innings. Detroit not only got the victory, but they head into an off day with their heads held as high as they can be after being blown out in the first two games of the series.

This season hasn't gone well for the Tigers in terms of luck, but one thing that still remains in the locker room is heart. Every player goes out onto the field with something to prove, and thankfully, on Wednesday, their hard work paid off.

Now, Detroit will pivot from one AL Central opponent to another, set to take on the Cleveland Guardians in a four-game series, with games one and two happening on Friday. The doubleheader makes up for the last time the Tigers were in Cleveland, when the final game was rained out.

The Tigers' victory over the Twins didn't move the needle much in the standings. It allows Detroit to go in riding high, while the Guardians will enter the series potentially coming off a series defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Tigers would love nothing more than to take this series against their biggest rivals.

Here's how manager A.J. Hinch will send his starting pitchers to the mound in the four-game series.

Friday, Game 1 - Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero (54) throws a pitch at Comerica Park. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keider Montero is the perfect player to send to the mound to open the series in Cleveland. Not only is he coming off a start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in which he went 5.1 innings and allowed one earned run, but he's also already had success against the Guardians this season.

The last time Montero took on Cleveland, he went 6.1 innings, allowing three hits, zero walks and collecting a single strikeout. Getting a quality start from Montero only helps the Tigers' chances of winning the series, especially with how taxed the bullpen looks.

Friday, Game 2 - Andrew Sears

Detroit Tigers pitcher Andrew Sears (64) throws a pitch. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another rookie for Detroit will be tasked with some big innings, as Andrew Sears is likely to start game two. This will be just his third game in his professional career, but he's coming off an outing against Los Angeles with some success.

In 2.2 innings, Sears only allowed one hit against the defending World Series champions. Getting his first taste of the Guardians-Tigers rivalry on Friday night, Sears had better be ready for an electric atmosphere.

Game 3- Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws a pitch at Comerica Park. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite taking the loss in back-to-back outings, Framber Valdez takes the mound on Saturday, coming off August with a 3.86 ERA in six starts. While the free-agent signing hasn't gone terrifically for the Tigers this season, Valdez has big-game experience; hopefully he'll bring it for Saturday's game.

Valdez enters the start with a 4.36 ERA, 116 strikeouts, a 1.40 WHIP and an 8-10 record in his first season with Detroit.

Game 4 - Jackson Jobe

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe (21) walks off the field for a pitching change. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since returning, Jackson Jobe has had a handful of good outings and more often difficult outings. In August, the flamethrower held a 4.63 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 23.1 innings. Going into the start, Jobe knows how important it is for the Tigers to take down Cleveland.

Even if Detroit doesn't make the playoffs this season, the Tigers would love nothing more than to play spoiler to the Guardians, just as they did when they eliminated them from the playoffs last season.