Tigers Rookie Immediately Rewarded A.J. Hinch’s Bold Message

The Detroit Tigers did not promote John Peck simply to fill a roster spot for the final month. Manager A.J. Hinch made that clear when he told the rookie shortstop that he was “here to stay” and would receive opportunities to adjust to the Major Leagues.

Two days later, the Tigers received their first glimpse of what that extended evaluation could produce. Peck collected the first two hits of his career and drove in three runs during Wednesday’s 11-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins in 12 innings.

Detroit desperately needed the contribution. The club had lost the first two games of the series by a combined score of 26-3 and entered the finale searching for anything positive to carry into its four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Peck Made His First Hit Count

Peck gave the Tigers an early lead in the second inning. Eduardo Valencia opened the frame with a single, and Max Clark followed with a one-out double before Peck drove a cutter from Dean Kremer to the base of the left-center-field wall.

First @MLB hit for John Peck is a 2-RBI double! 💥 pic.twitter.com/U1TdO8lOV7 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 3, 2026

The two-run double represented Peck’s first Major League hit and gave Detroit a 2-0 advantage. He added an RBI single in the sixth, driving home Clark after the outfielder opened the inning with another double. MLB.com’s complete game report showed that Peck’s second hit extended the lead to 5-1.

The Tigers’ bullpen eventually surrendered that advantage in the eighth, forcing Peck and his teammates to wait until the 12th to secure the victory. Spencer Torkelson broke the 6-6 tie with a two-run homer, and Javier Báez later added a bases-clearing double.

Peck finished with two hits in five at-bats, one run, and three RBIs. He produced the performance in only his third Major League game.

Detroit could not draw a sweeping conclusion from such a limited sample. Peck finished the series with a .222/.300/.333 slash line through nine at-bats, and he had gone hitless in four at-bats during his first start Tuesday. Wednesday still offered an encouraging response after that quiet beginning.

Hinch Had Already Promised a Real Opportunity

Sep 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop John Peck (18) throws the ball to first base for an out against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers selected Peck’s contract from Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 31. Hinch said the 24-year-old had developed offensively, played reliable defense, and handled his work with maturity.

Detroit’s No. 20 prospect produced a .285/.328/.511 slash line with 10 home runs, 17 doubles, three triples, 44 RBIs and 19 stolen bases across 58 games for Double-A Erie. That performance earned him a June promotion to Triple-A, although an injury limited him to two games before he went on the injured list.

The Tigers activated Peck after his rehab assignment and brief return to Toledo, where he recorded seven hits in 14 at-bats with three walks and three stolen bases. Hinch told the seventh-round pick from the 2023 MLB draft that he did not need to be perfect during his transition.

Detroit’s immediate plan included time at shortstop and opportunities off the bench. Peck could also play elsewhere in the infield. Most of his professional experience came at shortstop, where he joined Báez and fellow 2023 draftee Kevin McGonigle in a crowded organizational mix.

The Tigers still needed far more evidence before determining whether Peck belonged in their starting infield in 2027. His first two hits did not guarantee a permanent job or establish that his Double-A power would immediately translate against Major League pitching.

Detroit nevertheless promoted Peck to conduct a meaningful evaluation, and the rookie wasted little time making that opportunity matter. Only two days after Hinch promised he was “here to stay,” Peck helped produce the club’s most resilient victory in weeks.