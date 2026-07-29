Why the Tigers Hold the Keys to the MLB Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is nearly here. With a potential lockout on the horizon for the 2027 season, these next few days could operate differently than previous trade deadlines.

The Detroit Tigers will have a tough decision to make for the Aug. 3 deadline. A strong June and beginning of July have given the Tigers a new sense of life. Does the front office get aggressive and add pieces for a postseason run, or do they sell off some valuable players to contenders?

League executives are unclear on Detroit's stance, but there should be more clarity in the coming days. The Tigers could be the most important team at the deadline.

Why the Tigers Are So Important

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stating the obvious, Tarik Skubal is one of the best players in baseball. If Detroit is willing to trade its superstar ace, he would become the most coveted player at the deadline and would change potential playoff outlooks for several teams.

If the Tigers become sellers, it changes the entire complexity of the market as they'll have multiple pitchers available for trade. Besides Skubal, Casey Mize, Kenley Jansen, and Jack Flaherty are some of the arms that could be on the move.

Mize has been a stable piece in the starting rotation, while Jansen and Flaherty are a pair of veterans who have put together quality outings lately. Several suitors would line up to get these guys, and the Tigers could recoup some valuable pieces.

However, if they decide to become buyers, they join a long list of American League teams seeking reinforcements. The A.L. is wide open, and Detroit still has an outside chance of either winning the division or earning a wild-card spot.

They desperately need a high-leverage reliever and an outfield bat, so teams like the New York Mets or Los Angeles Angels could provide that. In a market with more buyers, it'll be competitive to acquire these positions of need.

Did Skubal Make His Final Start as a Tiger?

A Detroit Tigers fan holds a sign urging pitcher Tarik Skubal to remain with the team. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers will have to make a tough decision in the coming days. If they get a great return for Skubal, it'll be hard to pass up.

Skubal toed the rubber on Wednesday, and many are wondering if it'll be the final time he does so in a Tigers uniform. The fact that he pitched suggests the front office hasn't reached a clear decision yet. He threw 6.2 innings and allowed four hits, one run, and struck out six.

Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Los Angeles Dodgers have shown increased interest in Skubal due to questions about Shohei Ohtani's availability to pitch. A Skubal trade to LA would certainly send the league into chaos, so Detroit may want to consider shipping him elsewhere, unless they get an offer they can't refuse.