Tigers Bolster Bullpen by Signing Experienced Veteran Right-Hander

The Detroit Tigers have made a move on Tuesday morning which should help the bullpen depth within the organization and potentially give them another productive option capable of coming up.

According to the MLB transaction log, experienced right-hander Nick Sandlin has agreed to a minor league deal with Detroit just a week after being waived by the Los Angeles Angels amid what has been a very rough season.

Despite the fact that he has not been able to get on track in 2026, Sandlin does have experience pitching at a very high level and now with a fresh start, could possibly find a way to get it going again.

Sandlin Hopes to Get Back on Track with Tigers

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Nick Sandlin | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After landing with the Angels on a minor league deal this offseason, the 29-year-old had a strong spring and wound up making the team, but things did not go well. Struggling with command and hard hit balls, he posted a 11.42 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over eight appearances.

Back in 2025 though, while injuries cost Sandlin a heavy chunk of his only season with the Toronto Blue Jays, he was very productive when he was on the field with a 2.20 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across his 19 appearances.

This was coming off a very solid four-year run in Cleveland where he had a 3.27 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 209 appearances where he struck out 223 in 195.1 innings from 2021-2024. If Detroit can find a way to get Sandlin back to that form, he could absolutely contribute to the big league club this year.

How Sandlin Could Contribute to Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Nick Sandlin | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Needless to say with the way he has performed and the fact that it is a minor league agreement, Sandlin is going to first head to Triple-A Toledo for a much needed reset where he can work on what he's been struggling with.

The former second round selection has proven as recently as last year to be capable of contributing to a Major League bullpen though, so if he can make some tweaks and improve upon his performance, Sandlin will become one of the top options to be elevated next time there's an injury.

His numbers over the coming months are worth following for Detroit fans who want to see whether or not Sandlin can make the big league comeback following some very low moments so far this season.