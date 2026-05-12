How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Mets: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers are going through a difficult stretch in May. After winning a series over the Texas Rangers to begin the month, the Tigers have lost five of their last six games. They suffered a series loss to the Kansas City Royals, but salvaged a 6-3 win on Sunday.

In the victory, Gage Workman hit his first career home run in the sixth inning to give Detroit the lead. This opportunity arose after the Tigers suffered several injuries. Designated hitter Kerry Carpenter was the latest to hit the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder sprain.

Now, Detroit (19-22) will continue its road trip with a three-game series against the New York Mets. The Mets (15-25) have had a brutal start to the season and are wrapping up a nine-game road trip. Here is a rundown of Tuesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Tigers vs Mets

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Citi Field, Flushing, NY

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-3, 5.56 ERA) vs. Mets: Freddy Peralta (2-3, 3.12 ERA)

Flaherty has had a tough start to the season, but the veteran is coming off his best outing. He threw five innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs. He struck out 10 batters with one walk, both season bests.

Flaherty stuck with a three-pitch mix in his last start: four-seam fastball, knuckle curve, and slider. The 10 strikeouts are an eye-popping number, but hopefully, he can sustain multiple good starts. With Detroit's rotation missing key arms, they'll need Flaherty to step up.

Peralta will be making his ninth start with New York. His last time on the mound was his first scoreless outing of the year. He threw five innings and allowed four hits with two walks and just one strikeout. That one punch out was a surprising number, given that Peralta is second on the team in strikeouts (43).

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter celebrates scoring a run. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: OF Kerry Carpenter (left shoulder sprain), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose body in left elbow), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), INF Gleyber Torres (mild left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Will Vest (right lateral forearm inflammation), RHP Connor Seabold (left ankle inflammation), RHP Casey Mize (mild right adductor strain)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)