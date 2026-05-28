Tigers Dealing with More Pitching Injuries After Victory over Angels

The Detroit Tigers find themselves back in the win column after a stellar pitching performance from the depth available. Starting pitcher Casey Mize continued his dominance after returning from the injured list, but left the game early, much to the concern of fans.

After completing four innings, allowing just two hits, striking out six, and walking one, Mize was removed from the game and was relieved by relief pitcher Drew Anderson, who went three innings with three strikeouts.

Casey Mize Update

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) throws at Comerica Park. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As announced by the Tigers, Mize was removed from the game due to right groin tightness, the same injury that sidelined him the last time he hit the injured list. Detroit doesn't need any more injuries, especially one to arguably the best starting pitcher the Tigers have had this season.

It's still unknown if Mize's injury will force him back to the injured list, but that's the worst-case scenario for the Tigers. With talks of Tarik Skubal and Justin Verlander nearing return, as well as depth piece Ty Madden, Detroit needs Mize healthy if it wants to climb back into the standings.

In some good news, Mize said that this time around it didn't feel as if it hurt as badly as the one that put him on the injured list in the first place, via Chris McCosky of the Detroit News on X.

Following Wednesday's start, Mize now holds a 2.27 ERA, 49 strikeouts, a 0.97 WHIP, and a 2-3 record (the Tigers' win went to Anderson).

Kenley Jansen Update

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) walks off the field due to an injury. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just when the Tigers thought they could get away with one injury, Kenley Jansen was called in to close the door in the ninth inning and could only record two outs, allowing one walk before trainers and manager A.J. Hinch came out to pull the veteran.

Jansen hadn't been pitching the best in a Tigers uniform this season, blowing four saves this season and holding a 4.80 ERA. Following the game, it was announced by Detroit's official X (formerly Twitter) account that Jansen is suffering from the same injury Mize is.

Per manager A.J. Hinch, Jansen has a right groin injury as well, via Detroit Free Press' Evan Petzold. While this could be viewed as a blow for the Tigers, given the number of injuries they've had this season already, Detroit now has an avenue to try out new closing pitchers.

Near the end of his career, Jansen could hit the injured list to work through the discomfort. Having Jansen hit the IL wouldn't be as impactful as losing Mize at this point in the season, given the Tigers have plenty of pitchers in the minors who they could call up to help the cause.