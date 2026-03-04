Tigers Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle Leaving Team No Choice on Roster Decision

The Detroit Tigers went into spring training with one giant narrative looming over their head, and the way things have gone so far has made it even more of a talking point.

Top prospect Kevin McGonigle went into his first big league spring training with a ton of excitement, though the consensus from most has been that he likely does not have much of a chance to crack the Opening Day roster.

Between service time manipulation and the fact that he has not taken an at-bat at the Triple-A level -- not to mention playing just 46 games even at Double-A -- the odds were certainly stacked against him. With that all being said, McGonigle has come into camp and done exactly what he did all of last year: hit and hit and hit some more.

His performance in Tuesday night's exhibition against the Dominican Republic included three hits and three RBI with a mammoth home run against Athletics ace Luis Severino on the very first pitch of the game. It's just the latest sign of McGonigle's attempt to leave no doubt whatsoever.

McGonigle May Already Be One of Tigers Best Hitters

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Even before the scrimmage against legitimate MLB pitching on Tuesday night in the Dominican, McGonigle was already slashing .400/.471/.667 with two doubles and a triple on his six hits and five runs scored across just 17 plate appearances.

The fear was that the 21-year-old would come into spring and understandably look a little bit overwhelmed and likely be sent back to Double-A to start the year, but reality has been the complete opposite. He has looked as comfortable as any prospect to come through Detroit's farm system in decades, and he has a legitimate case as one of the team's best hitters on the team right now.

With all of the factors weighing against him, McGonigle will still have to continue to leave no doubt, but he is swinging the bat right now like someone who is going to refuse to be denied a spot.

McGonigle Should Be Opening Day Shortstop for Tigers

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit has shown this offseason that they are indeed all in on winning and winning right now in 2026. If they really do feel this way, denying a player who looks this strong a spot on the roster seems like a foolish way to go about things.

McGonigle is capable of delivering a spark to this lineup that they have not seen in some time, and while he needs to keep proving it every day, he is very much on track to earning the Opening Day spot at shortstop.

It would be unconventional based on the way the Tigers operate, but McGonigle is proving to not be your average every day conventional prospect. This is a special talent the likes of which Detroit has not seen in some time, and he can help this team win from the very first game this year.

Time will tell if the Tigers feel the same way just a few short weeks from now.