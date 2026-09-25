Tigers' Most Overlooked Bullpen Success Comes With One Major Warning

The Detroit Tigers entered Friday’s series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates with three games remaining and Tyler Holton still providing valuable flexibility from the bullpen.

Holton has appeared in 66 games, including three starts, and worked 71.2 innings. He carried a 2.76 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 55 strikeouts, 19 walks, and two saves, according to his official MLB player page.

Those results represented a significant improvement from the trouble that had originally raised questions about his role. Holton’s ERA had settled into a strong range, and he remained capable of covering multiple innings when Detroit needed him.

The warning, however, has not disappeared.

The ERA Improved, but the Traffic Did Not Fully Disappear

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Holton. Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holton’s 1.26 WHIP remained considerably higher than his 0.97 career mark across 339 innings. The difference showed that he continued allowing more baserunners than he had during his most effective years with Detroit.

His recent splits also present a mixed picture. Holton posted a 1.41 WHIP across his previous 15 games, covering 16.1 innings. Over his last seven appearances, that number improved to 1.04 across 8.2 innings.

That improvement matters. It suggests Holton has not simply carried an unresolved problem into the final week. At the same time, the larger 15-game sample showed that traffic remained an issue over a meaningful stretch.

His last three appearances illustrated the volatility. Holton allowed two hits and one earned run in one inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 16. Four days later, he recorded one out against the Chicago White Sox while allowing one hit and two walks.

Those outings did not erase his value, but they showed why ERA alone could not explain his current performance. A reliever could strand runners and preserve a low ERA while still creating difficult situations for the pitchers who followed him.

There was no public report of a current injury or mechanical problem involving Holton. The statistics also did not establish whether fatigue, pitch execution, defensive positioning or ordinary batted-ball variance caused the higher traffic.

The best recent evidence of his upside came Sept. 9, when Holton threw two perfect innings with two strikeouts in a victory over the Minnesota Twins, according to Reuters.

Finnegan’s Absence Raised the Stakes of Every Holton Appearance

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Holton. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit’s bullpen had less room for error after Kyle Finnegan went on the 15-day injured list with left groin inflammation. The official Tigers injury tracker listed Finnegan’s expected return as 2027 after he reported discomfort following consecutive outings.

That absence increased the importance of Holton’s availability during Detroit’s final three games against Pittsburgh. The Tigers’ schedule showed games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Comerica Park.

Detroit had already been eliminated from playoff contention, so manager A.J. Hinch did not need to force Holton into every high-leverage situation. The final series instead offered an opportunity to determine how the left-hander should be deployed entering 2027.

Holton still deserves important assignments. His 2.76 ERA, recent seven-game improvement and ability to handle multiple innings make him one of the club’s more dependable options.

The adjustment involved recognizing that dependable did not mean limitless. Hinch could use Holton against favorable matchups, avoid unnecessary multi-inning workloads and resist sending him back out after a stressful frame.

Holton’s warning was not that he had failed. It was that his margin had become thinner. The Tigers could continue trusting him, but they needed to trust the full profile rather than the ERA alone.