Tigers Finally Get Encouraging Justin Verlander Update Before Retirement

The Detroit Tigers finally received a hopeful development in Justin Verlander's attempt to pitch again before retiring, although his path back remained longer than the phrase "almost a bullpen" might suggest.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that the 43-year-old right-hander had progressed to throwing from the slope of a mound. Hinch described the work as "almost a bullpen," according to MLive reporter Evan Woodbery.

Hinch also said Verlander was "as encouraged as I've heard him since his injury," MLB.com's Jason Beck reported.

The Tigers hoped Verlander could make at least one appearance before retiring at the end of the year. Detroit had not announced a full bullpen session, rehabilitation assignment or target date, and Hinch cautioned that the club could not yet place an outing on the calendar.

Verlander Still Has Several Steps Before Game Action

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander looks on from the dugout during eighth inning between Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The mound-slope work moved Verlander beyond playing catch, but it did not place him close to facing Major League hitters. Hinch told MLB.com the session represented progress toward a bullpen while emphasizing that considerable distance remained between that work and an appearance.

The Tigers used a more extensive progression during Verlander's previous comeback attempt. He threw simulated games, made two rehabilitation starts with Triple-A Toledo and completed another simulated game before Detroit scheduled him to return against the Chicago White Sox in June.

That plan ended when Verlander strained his left hamstring during a bullpen session. The Tigers scratched his scheduled start and expected the injury to sideline him for weeks, according to MLB.com's injury report. Detroit had already placed him on the injured list in early April because of left hip inflammation.

Verlander made only one start after signing back with the Tigers during the offseason. He allowed five runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30 before Detroit lost him to the two injuries.

One Appearance Would Carry More Meaning Than Results

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander watches from the dugout during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, June 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers initially envisioned Verlander as experienced rotation help after signing him to a one-year contract in February. At this stage, Detroit's hope has shifted toward giving one of the franchise's greatest pitchers a chance to finish his career on the mound at Comerica Park.

Verlander announced on July 8 that his 21st Major League campaign would be his last. He entered the final month with 266 wins and 3,554 strikeouts, the eighth-highest total in MLB history. The future Hall of Famer also won three Cy Young Awards, the 2011 American League MVP Award, and threw three no-hitters, including two for the Tigers, according to MLB.com's career retrospective.

Hinch did not specify whether a potential appearance would come as a traditional start, a shortened outing, or in relief. Detroit still had several September home series available, including its final three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates from Sept. 25-27, according to the official schedule.

That calendar provided hope, but it did not guarantee a return. Verlander still needed to reach a full bullpen and prove his hip and hamstring could withstand an increased workload.

For now, the mound-slope session represented his most encouraging step in weeks. His farewell appearance remains possible, but it isn't scheduled yet.