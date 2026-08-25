Astros’ Dana Brown Decision Puts Tigers Leadership Under an Uncomfortable Spotlight

The Detroit Tigers received an uncomfortable reminder Monday that some organizations do not wait until the offseason to demand answers.

The Houston Astros mutually parted ways with general manager Dana Brown while sitting at 65-66 and remaining within one game of the American League West lead. Brown’s contract was scheduled to expire after the campaign, but Houston owner Jim Crane still decided that the organization needed a new direction.

The Tigers fell to 61-70 later that night with a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Detroit had lost six consecutive games and nine of 10, yet president of baseball operations Scott Harris and manager A.J. Hinch had faced no comparable organizational consequences.

That does not mean either man was about to lose his job. No credible report has suggested that Detroit planned a leadership change. Houston’s decision still raised a fair question about the different accountability standards being applied by two disappointing teams.

Houston Refused to Wait for Another Collapse

Brown’s departure was not strictly about the Astros’ record. Houston had gone 3-6 during a homestand against three teams with losing records, while its rotation and offense continued to expose problems that Brown could not solve before the trade deadline.

Crane chose to act even though Brown helped the Astros win two division titles during his four years as general manager. Brown oversaw scouting, drafting, and player development, but Houston missed the 2025 postseason and failed to address several roster weaknesses.

The Tigers’ situation was not identical. Harris inherited a rebuilding club and helped Detroit reach the postseason in consecutive years. Hinch also guided a young roster through two October appearances after the franchise missed the playoffs for nearly a decade.

Past success, however, could not make the current campaign irrelevant. Detroit entered the year expecting to contend after committing significant money to its pitching staff. Instead, the Tigers traded Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, watched their Wild Card position collapse and continued to receive inconsistent production from several veterans.

Detroit Must Decide Who Owns This Failure

From left, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, president of baseball operations Scott Harris, and team owner Chris Ilitch watch practice. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harris built the roster, which made its lack of depth and offensive consistency his responsibility. Hinch controlled the lineups, bullpen decisions, and daily deployment of that roster. Chris Ilitch ultimately determined whether either performance met the organization’s expectations.

Detroit confirmed after the 2025 campaign that it had extended Hinch’s contract, although the team did not disclose the terms. Harris said at the time that he considered Hinch one of the best managers in baseball and wanted to continue working with him.

That extension should not prevent an honest evaluation. The Tigers did not need to copy Houston and dismiss someone during the final month, but they could not explain every failure through injuries, unfortunate sequencing, or underperformance.

The Astros decided that remaining close to first place was not enough to protect their general manager. Detroit sat below .500 after entering the year with championship expectations.

That contrast did not prove Harris or Hinch deserved to be fired. It did mean the Tigers' leadership should expect much tougher questions about why the organization’s standards appeared so different.