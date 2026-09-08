Kevin McGonigle Has One Word to Describe Riley Greene’s Red-Hot Bat

The Detroit Tigers took care of business in the series opener against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon, thanks to a little help from two All-Stars at the plate. Rookie Kevin McGonigle tied the game in the bottom of the first inning with his 15th home run of the season, leading the charge.

McGonigle has learned a lot in his first season in Major League Baseball, both at the plate and in the field. One of the ways that McGonigle has learned this season is from his teammates, particularly All-Star Riley Greene.

Greene has been on a tear over the last three games, helping Detroit stay alive statistically in the MLB playoff race. He smashed his 19th home run of the season to pad the Tigers' lead in the fifth inning on Monday, extending his hot streak.

The Tigers were just a few games away from reaching the .500 mark before Greene was placed on the injured list with hamstring troubles, and as a result, Detroit has fallen from grace, leading to their current record. One thing is for certain for this Tigers offense: it needs Riley Greene.

McGonigle's One Word Description of Greene

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) hits a home run against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, McGonigle commented on Greene's impressive performance at the plate over the last three games, using one word to describe arguably Detroit's best hitter.

"Unreal," McGonigle said. "Everything he's hitting right now is easily over 105; it's really special to watch. Everyone knows he's got that in him, and it's not a surprise to anyone in this dugout. He's a great guy, a great teammate, and a great baseball player, of course."

Looking ahead at what the future of this Tigers lineup could look like, both McGonigle and Greene are the centerpieces everyone in the lineup should try to replicate.

Greene has been impressive lately, going 9-for-13 with six extra-base hits, including three home runs, in his last three games. He has also driven in eight RBIs. Meanwhile, McGonigle has been performing well, collecting three hits in 11 at-bats over the same span. His contributions include two extra-base hits, two RBIs, and two walks, along with just one strikeout.

Going into the second game of the series against Minnesota, the Tigers hold a 0.2% chance of making the playoffs; the same odds they were given in 2024 before going on a miracle run. A lot would have to go right for Detroit and wrong for others, but if Greene and McGonigle heat up at the same time, who knows what's possible.