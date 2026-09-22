Tigers Get Encouraging First Look at Key Piece From Tarik Skubal Trade

The season is nearly over for the Detroit Tigers, given that they won’t be partaking in any postseason action. That means the final week of baseball is full of evaluations of players who could make or break 2027.

Monday evening, the organization and Tigers fans got a great look at an intriguing player.

River Ryan took the mound and made his Tigers debut against the Washington Nationals. He delivered three scoreless innings in Detroit’s 9-2 victory.

Ryan allowed two hits and one walk while also striking out three. As a piece of the Tarik Skubal trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, this is encouraging to all involved.

What makes it even better is that it is a chance that is paying off. He hasn’t been on the Major League field for more than two years.

River Ryan Returns

Detroit Tigers pitcher River Ryan pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

August 10, 2024 was the last time Ryan took the mound before he had to undergo Tommy John surgery.

He missed all of 2025 while recovering and then had to deal with hamstring issues that slowed his return this year. He made two short starts at Triple-A Toledo and then the Tigers decided to give him a chance at the big leagues during the final homestand of the season.

Given how the Tigers acquired Ryan, he has been on the radar for everyone to see how it would work out. He came along with Zyir Hope and Brady Smith when Skubal was traded to the Dodgers.

Everyone knew that finding an immediate replacement for Skubal was an impossible task. Evaluating the value of trade pieces should and will take years rather than weeks.

Monday was an early glance at one of those pieces and Ryan didn’t disappoint.

He kept Washington at bay before he turned things over the Keider Montero who went on to add four scoreless innings of his own.

Detroit’s offense also awakened. Javier Baez, Ben Malgeri and Spencer Torkelson all homered.

Ryan Could Be Very Important

Ryan isn’t a replacement for Skubal, and he isn’t going to prove everything all at once in the final week of the 2026 season.

He is healthy and can make an impression on the organization toward constructing the 2027 rotation.

The Tigers gave him the chance on the Major League mound, and Ryan took the opportunity to show off. The team got an initial look at him against big-league hitters, while Ryan is getting the chance to take some education into the offseason about things to improve.

Trading Skubal was a huge decision for this ballclub, maybe the biggest it has faced in years. Three innings won’t show anyone much about the return Detroit got, but Monday was a good start for Ryan.

After two years away, Ryan found his way back to the mound, and he gave the Tigers an encouraging look at what might be in 2027.