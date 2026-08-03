Which Detroit Tigers Could Be Traded After Tarik Skubal Deal?

The Detroit Tigers have been the talk of the trade deadline after they sent Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Tigers received three prospects in return for their superstar ace.

It's a shocking mid-season deal, sending a high-caliber player to the back-to-back World Series champions. Whether it was the right move or not remains to be seen, but the initial reaction hasn't been pleasant among Tigers fans.

Despite Detroit's intentions to sell, the team is 54-58 and is within striking distance of a wild-card spot. If they agreed to trade Skubal, there are several other players who could be on the move.

Other possible options: Jack Flaherty, Kyle Finnegan

Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that starting pitcher Casey Mize should be "up next" for the Tigers. Several National League teams, including the Cubs, Diamondbacks, and Padres remain possible suitors.

On Friday, Mize was scratched from his start as a precautionary move ahead of the deadline. The 29-year-old has a 2.70 ERA with 85 strikeouts this season. He's been one of Detroit's reliable arms when healthy, and teams will be lining up to acquire the righty.

Gleyber Torres

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres crosses home plate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been several conversations around Detroit's pitchers, but second baseman Gleyber Torres could be on the move as well.

Torres has been a critical part of the lineup when he's been available. Multiple teams are searching for a right-handed bat, and the 29-year-old could be a cheap rental option. However, Torres has struggled mightily against left-handed pitchers, posting a .102 batting average.

He's been much better against righties with a .320 batting average and a .405 on-base percentage. If a team can present a compelling offer, the Tigers front office should consider it.

Kenley Jansen

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen throws to the plate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The primary reason for Detroit's early-season slide was its struggle to close out games. The Tigers have blown the most leads in the seventh inning or later. Kenley Jansen struggled to start the year, but lately he's found a groove.

The veteran closer only surrendered three hits and zero runs over nine appearances in July. He allowed seven walks, but Jansen did an excellent job of escaping jams. He could be a valuable reliever to any contending team.

The lone issue with this deadline is what selling teams can recoup for their players. The price for Skubal was lower than expected, so that same idea could apply to any player at the deadline. It'll be fascinating to see what the Tigers do.