The Detroit Tigers should begin planning Kevin Gausman’s next start around a question that arrives well before the late innings: What changes when hitters see him for a second time?

Detroit’s reported one-year, $25 million agreement with Gausman, pending a physical, addresses its need for a dependable starter. He made 32 starts and threw 177.2 innings in 2026.

His 4.51 ERA makes improving the quality of that workload an important part of the investment. Getting more from those innings will require attention to how his outings develop.

The familiar conversation about removing a starter before his third trip through the lineup only captures part of Gausman’s recent results.

The Second Look Already Produced Damage

Newly acquired Detroit Tigers pitcher Kevin Gausman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opponents hit .270/.318/.460 against Gausman on their second trip through the order in 2026. On their third, they hit .286/.333/.478.

Those lines produced an opposing OPS of .778 and .811, respectively. The second-trip results therefore deserve their own place in Detroit’s preparation, alongside the decision about whether he should face hitters a third time.

That does not establish why the damage occurred. These splits cannot separate familiarity from pitch location, changing opponents or the circumstances that allowed Gausman to remain in a game.

They do give the Tigers a useful question to investigate.

Detroit should compare how Gausman attacked the same hitters on their first two plate appearances. Did he return to predictable opening pitches? Did hitters stop chasing offerings that had worked earlier? Did his location deteriorate while his velocity remained steady?

Those are review questions for coaches and catchers, rather than conclusions the slash lines can prove.

A starter can still generate strikeouts while allowing damaging contact. Detroit needs to identify which part of Gausman’s second-trip performance it can improve before deciding that a shorter outing is the answer.

Build an Adjustment Plan Before Setting a Hook

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers should prepare a second-trip plan with Gausman and his catcher before each start, then compare it with what actually happens.

That could mean changing the order of his pitches, using a different offering to begin selected at-bats or adjusting locations once a hitter shows how he intends to respond. The appropriate change should follow the opponent and Gausman’s execution that day.

It should also preserve room for him to keep pitching effectively.

A blanket limit of 18 batters would commit the bullpen to substantial work and disregard outings in which his command holds. These season-long splits cannot tell Detroit whether its available reliever is a better option in a particular inning.

Bullpen availability, the next hitters and Gausman’s current execution all belong in that decision.

The most useful early-season check will be whether opponents continue to produce damage on their second look, paired with video showing what changed in those encounters. That would help distinguish a persistent weakness from a handful of bad starts.

Detroit is paying for reliable rotation work. Giving Gausman a sharper plan for the second trip could help turn that workload into more effective innings.