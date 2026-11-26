There was one clear hole for the Detroit Tigers in 2026: their pitching, and while it didn't fall on the starting rotation's shoulders, it still had to be a major focus this offseason. The rotation was stripped and sold for parts at the trade deadline; thus, it is in desperate need of reinforcements.

Well, the front office has been adamant about signing arms, which started with the Emilio Pagan addition to the bullpen. With Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Jack Flaherty, and Justin Verlander no longer with the organization, they had to be vigilant here as well.

That said, the Tigers made a splash Wednesday evening as they locked down veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman. Per Jeff Passan, Gausman inked a one-year deal worth $25 million, pending a physical, of course.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Gausman, 35, is one of the best workhorses in baseball, with the second-most innings of any pitcher since 2021. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2026

Gausman had been the face of the Toronto Blue Jays up until the trade deadline this past season, as he was dealt to the Chicago Cubs as an impending free agent, and the Blue Jays were looking outside of the postseason, the same situation that the Tigers found themselves in.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old has been a workhorse no matter the team he was pitching for, as he has made no fewer than 31starts since 2021 as a reliable face of the roster. He was beloved in Toronto, and one should expect the same gratitude once he is done in Michigan.

However, $25 million was a pricey wager on an aging pitcher no longer in his prime. Hopefully, that gamble pays off for the Tigers.

A Quick Glance at Gausman

Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) pitches against the White Sox. Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 was easily the worst campaign that Gausman has had as of late, as he finished the year with a 4.51 ERA despite having the two Gold Glove Team champions behind him in both the NL and AL. It is important to note that he had not posted an ERA over 3.59 since 2019.

That doesn't mean he won't help the Tigers win games, but he won't replace Skubal or Mize, as that isn't the role he should be asked to fill. However, with that high of a price tag, it is hard not to expect a lot of him.

One thing to take into consideration as well, that bodes in Detroit's favor, is that he publicly stated that he was pitching very fatigued at the end of the year. He wasn't injured per se, and the Cubs needed him, so he took the hill.

Overall, Gausman brings a lot to a clubhouse. He is a known leader and will bring a lot of winning experience to Detroit. With luck and a lot of rest, Gausman will help put the Tigers back on the right side of the postseason cutoff in 2027.