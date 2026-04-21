Tigers Getting a Major Boost from Playing at Comerica Park This Season

By any name, Comerica Park has been home to the Detroit Tigers for over a quarter century, hosting two World Series runs and seven playoff appearances along the way.

Though historically more of a pitcher-friendly ballpark on account of its vast outfield dimensions and gaps, the stadium has ranged from roughly neutral to downright hitter-friendly in recent years on account of the club altering the park's dimensions in advance of the 2023 season.

These days, both pitching and hitting seem to be thriving for the Tigers at Comerica Park. After narrowly edging out the Cleveland Guardians for the best home record in the AL Central in 2025, they have looked dominant at home so far this year, even in the midst of what has been an inconsistent, uneven season.

Although Detroit currently sports a disappointing 4-10 road record, they have reaped a substantial home field advantage with an 8-1 record, including sweeps of their past two home series (against the Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals). This is an encouraging development for a club set to return home for a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Comerica Park Has Been a Haven for the Tigers in 2026

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler high-fives DH Jahmai Jones after hitting a two-run home run at Comerica Park. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While just about every MLB club tends to perform better in front of their own fans and when they can sleep in their own beds, the Tigers have managed to stand out this season for the level of discrepancy in their home/road splits.

Offensively, Detroit is collectively slashing .280/.358/.482 at home, as opposed to .224/.306/.321 in away games. They have 13 home runs in Motown, compared to four on the road, despite having played five more games away from the friendly confines of Comerica. Hitters like Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter have performed drastically better at home than as a visiting player.

On the mound, the difference is even more pronounced. The Tigers own a 2.58 ERA through nine home games, holding opposing batters to a mere .194 batting average. In contrast, Detroit pitchers have struggled out to a 3.99 ERA on the road. Both ERA's would put the club, known for its pitching depth, in the top half of all major league teams, but their home ERA would currently rank as baseball's best.

Interestingly, the Tigers' splits weren't nearly as pronounced last season as they are right now. While their batting average and power numbers were slightly elevated at home, they boasted a better ERA, more strikeouts and a lower opponents' batting average on the road.

Sure, sample sizes at this juncture are still relatively small. However, after a 2025 season in which the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres each won 14 more games at home than on the road en route to the playoffs, it's certainly a trend that bears watching.