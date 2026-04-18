Comerica Sale Means Tigers' Ballpark Will Get New Name in Offseason

With Detroit Tigers fans already bracing for the potential winds of change that could emerge following the 2026 season amidst Tarik Skubal's pending free agency. Now it looks as though another seismic change is coming for the organization.

The Comerica Park name looks to be coming to an end after 26 years. The only name that the stadium has ever known is expected to change as part of Fifth Third Bank's $10.9 billion purchase of Comerica in an all-stock deal last October.

Name Change Forthcoming for Comerica Park

The outside of Comerica Park | David Reginek-Imagn Images

While no new name has been announced for the ballpark, which opened in 2000, Fifth Third Bank released a statement on Friday that confirmed their intentions to rename the stadium, which was reported by local media outlets, including Click on Detroit.

“Fifth Third is deeply committed to the communities we serve, including Detroit. Comerica Park is a treasured landmark with a rich history, and we understand how much it means to Tigers fans and to the city. At some point the name will change, but not until the offseason. We’ll continue to support the places and partnerships that matter most to our customers and communities."

In other words, the banner outside the stadium may not be coming down yet, but Tigers fans should probably get used to the name "Fifth Third Park," or something of that nature. Although Detroit agreed to a deal with Comerica Bank back in 2018 to extend the naming rights agreement through to 2034, that deal was impacted by the merger.

Legacy of Comerica Park

Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder (left) starting pitcher Justin Verlander (center) and third baseman Miguel Cabrera (right) hold up the 2012 American League Champions flag during a pre-game ceremony at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Tigers are not leaving their current ballpark, the name change will, nevertheless, mark the end of an era in Detroit. Though perhaps not as iconic a name as Tiger Stadium (which, itself, was also known as Navin Field and Briggs Stadium), Comerica Park inspires some nostalgic associations of its own.

Since the franchise moved a mile east to kick off the new millennium at a brand new stadium at 2100 Woodward Ave., Comerica Park has been home to seven playoff appearances and two American League pennants. It has also housed Tigers teams featuring the likes of Cy Young winners Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Skubal, as well as MVP seasons from Verlander and Miguel Cabrera.

Some of the most iconic moments in Comerica Park's history include Magglio Ordóñez's walk-off home run to send Detroit to the World Series in 2006, Verlander's first career no-hitter in 2007 and the Tigers' ALCS sweep of the New York Yankees in 2012.

A name change will likely have no impact on the in-stadium experience or on-field product beyond 2026 and won't ultimately mean much to fans. And yet, the 'Comerica Park' name resonates in Motown. Seeing different signage outside of the ballpark next year figures to feel a little strange.