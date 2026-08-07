Tigers Make MLB History With Shutout Win Over Mariners

After the dust settled at the trade deadline on Monday night, the Detroit Tigers were short two starters after the front office sent Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres.

That left a starting rotation facing questions, and even more for the rest of the 2026 season. The Tigers are well within the playoff race, but the realistic possibility is that they will likely not make the postseason. Detroit is likely facing a wave of ups and downs the rest of the season when it comes to the starting rotation.

That was never more evident than in the recent stretch of games for AJ Hinch's team. Following an 11-0 shutout of the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon to take two out of three games in Washington, the Tigers made some history, joining the Boston Beaneaters in accomplishing a feat that hasn't been done since 1897.

Tigers Join Boston Beaneaters With Win Over Mariners With MLB History

Dillon Dingler and pitcher Brenan Hanifee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Thursday's series win over Seattle in the third and final game of the series, Detroit joined the 1897 Beaneaters to become the second team in MLB history to have a 10+ run shutout win on three straight series, according to OpatSTATS. You might be saying, 'The Boston Beaneaters?' Did you mean the Boston Red Sox? No, the Beaneaters are now known as the Atlanta Braves.

Given how up and down the season has been to date for Hinch's team, it isn't surprising that they would create some history with a team that is well over 100 years old. It started with a 14-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on July 28, then they had an 11-0 win over the Athletics on Aug. 2, and then Thursday afternoon's win over the Mariners.

The win on Thursday came off the heels of a 4-2 loss on Wednesday night that saw the benches empty in the eighth inning after Gleyber Torres was hit by a pitch.

Detroit heads to Northern California for a weekend series with the San Francisco Giants, 3.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox, but they have to jump the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians just to get to the White Sox. The Tigers are just 1.5 back for the final American League wild-card spot, but they have to jump five teams to get into the final spot.

It has been a frustrating season to date for the Tigers, but given how everything has played out, joining the Boston Beaneaters for an MLB record well over 100 years later is fitting.