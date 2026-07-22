Tigers Unveil Starting Lineup Looking to Clinch Series vs. Cubs

The second game of the three-game set for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago Cubs didn't go according to plan, as Detroit fell 11-2 in a game that was over from the beginning. Both Zack McKinstry and Jake Rogers pitched an inning; that should tell people what that game turned into.

Regardless, the Tigers have another chance at taking the series at Wrigley Field, as they're set to take on the Cubs Wednesday at 8:00 PM EST. Sending Keider Montero to the mound, looking to eat some innings, this game could decipher how Detroit handles its business moving forward.

With the trade deadline right around the corner and the ongoing discussions of whether or not Tarik Skubal should be traded, games like these will dictate how the front office should handle that scenario. Taking a series in the Windy City would surely elevate the Tigers' playoff odds.

Entering the game, according to FanGraphs, Detroit holds a 28.6% chance of making the playoffs, as they're more likely to enter as a Wild Card team than a division winner. Despite being ranked fourth in the AL Central, the Tigers have better playoff odds than the third-place Minnesota Twins.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Brenan Hanifee (75) center fielder James Outman (43) first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) and center fielder Matt Vierling (8) celebrate the victory. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how manager A.J. Hinch will set the Tigers' starting lineup, looking for better results against Chicago starter Colin Rea than the results they had against David Peterson on Tuesday night.

1. SS Kevin McGonigle

2. C Dillon Dingler

3. 3B Colt Keith

4. LF Riley Greene

5. 1B Spencer Torkelson

6. DH Kerry Carpenter

7. RF Zach McKinstry

8. 2B Hao-Yu Lee

9. CF James Outman

Dillon Dingler has been on a tear at the plate since the beginning of the second half of 2026. Even though the Tigers were down and out, Dingler sent his 22nd home run of the season into the left-center bleachers, ensuring that Detroit didn't get shut out.

Dingler and Matt Vierling were the only two Tigers to collect multiple hits Tuesday night, as Kevin McGonigle, Ben Malgeri and Hao-Yu Lee collected one hit themselves. Going into the series finale, Detroit will need more production from heavier hitters in the middle of the lineup.

Getting production from both Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson, much like Detroit saw in the series opener, is the best chance that the Tigers can earn back-to-back series victories. Torkelson is 1-8 in the series while Greene is 2-8.

Pair offensive production with strong pitching from their starter, and the Tigers could be heading back to Comerica Park with their heads held high.