Looking Back at Spencer Torkelson's Rare Tigers Home Run Record

The Detroit Tigers watched Spencer Torkelson turn a difficult opening month into a place in franchise history.

On April 26, 2026, Torkelson homered in a fifth consecutive game during an 8-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The blast tied Detroit’s franchise record and made him only the sixth Tigers player to accomplish the feat, according to MLB’s official game story and Reuters.

The achievement represented a dramatic turnaround. Torkelson entered the week without a home run and with a batting average below .200. Five games later, he had joined a group that included some of the most recognizable sluggers in Detroit history.

The streak ultimately ended at five games. Torkelson went 0-for-3 with a walk in the Tigers’ next game against Atlanta, leaving the franchise record tied rather than giving him sole possession.

Torkelson Changed the Conversation in Five Games

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Torkelson began the streak by hitting his first home run of the year against Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Chad Patrick on April 22. The next day, he delivered his first career walk-off homer against Abner Uribe.

The surge continued in Cincinnati. Torkelson homered against Tony Santillan on Friday, Brady Singer on Saturday, and Pierce Johnson on Sunday. His final blast traveled an estimated 421 feet with an exit velocity of 107.3 mph, according to the official MLB Statcast video.

The numbers showed that Torkelson’s hot stretch was not simply a matter of favorable luck. Before the streak, he was 9-for-40 against fastballs with a .275 slugging percentage and two extra-base hits. During the five-game run, he went 5-for-12 against fastballs, with all five hits leaving the ballpark, and posted a 1.667 slugging percentage.

Six of the 11 fastballs he put in play during the streak traveled more than 100 mph. He also did not swing and miss at a four-seam fastball during the run.

Opposing teams quickly recognized the change. The Reds tried to limit his fastball opportunities by using breaking pitches and offspeed offerings. Torkelson still punished a mistake when Johnson left a fastball over the plate in the seventh inning.

The first baseman insisted that he had not completely changed his identity at the plate. He said he was simply hunting pitches he could drive and trusting his swing when pitchers made mistakes.

Six Names, One Shared Tigers Record

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Torkelson’s name joined Rudy York (1937), Hall of Famer Hank Greenberg (1940), Vic Wertz (1950), Willie Horton (1969), and Marcus Thames (2008) on Detroit’s five-game home run list.

The group covered nearly nine decades of Tigers baseball. York and Greenberg represented Detroit’s historic offensive teams before World War II. Wertz became one of the franchise’s most important hitters during the 1950s. Horton later became a defining star of the 1968 championship club, while Thames provided a memorable power surge during Detroit’s 2008 campaign.

Thames’ streak carried an additional distinction. He homered six times during his five-game run, according to his official MLB player biography.

Torkelson also moved within reach of a much larger Major League mark. The Major League record stood at eight consecutive games with a home run, a feat accomplished by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr., according to MLB.

Torkelson did not break Detroit’s record, but that did not diminish the significance of the run. He became the latest Tigers hitter to produce five consecutive games of power and gave the organization a reminder of what his swing could look like when his timing and approach aligned.

For one remarkable week, Torkelson was not trying to escape comparisons to Detroit’s past. He was adding his name to it.

Although the Detroit Tigers’ season ended on a disappointing note, Torkelson’s historic streak represented one of the better stories from a lost campaign.

It did not erase the club’s larger shortcomings, but it gave Detroit a tangible reminder that its lineup still had players capable of creating memorable moments and adding to the franchise’s legendary history.