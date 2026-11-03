Tigers Must Address Bullpen Issues After Moving on From Kenley Jansen

The Detroit Tigers finished the 2026 season with 31 blown saves, the biggest historical collapse in the franchise’s history in a season since they recorded 28 in 2008, when the team finished with a 74-88 record. So, in a way, it should not surprise us that Detroit decided to decline the $12 million team option on closer Kenley Jansen for the 2027 season, which made the 39-year-old reliever a free agent and allowed him to negotiate with any organization.

Jansen, who fell two saves short of 500, recorded a 3.20 ERA in 50 appearances and 45 innings, with 51 strikeouts, 23 walks, seven home runs allowed, six losses, 22 saves, and six blown save opportunities after signing a one-year contract with $9 million guaranteed in December 2025, with that option for 2027.

Obviously, he is not responsible for the entire disaster of the Tigers’ bullpen, where Kyle Finnegan recorded the most blown saves (10). Jansen was unable to provide the depth that was expected, failing to secure even an average of one inning per outing until he ended the year with the highest number of losses in relief appearances in his career in a single season.

In those 50 games in which Jansen pitched in relief, the Tigers finished with a 31-19 record, falling short even of seasons like 2019, when he recorded eight blown saves as the closer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the most of his career, but the team went 49-13 in games in which he pitched in relief.

Although Jansen’s overall numbers in 2026 were not that negative, he struggled in high-pressure situations, in which he allowed a .714 OPS to opposing hitters and six of his seven home runs, four of which were walk-offs.

Will the Tigers Look for a Closer in Free Agency?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen (74). Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s start with the key to the move, and that is that the decision will allow Detroit to save $10 million, since they will only have to pay Jansen the $2 million corresponding to the buyout clause. With those savings, the Tigers could look for a new closer in free agency, where there could be interesting options such as David Bednar, Raisel Iglesias, and Pete Fairbanks. I would not rule out Bryan Abreu either, who could take on a closer role in the future, former Tiger Gregory Soto, and other arms with experience such as Jose Alvarado and Emilio Pagan, since internally there do not seem to be many options worth taking a risk on.

I also would not be surprised if Detroit chose Will Vest as a solution if he overcomes his physical problems. But he has recorded 18 blown saves over the last three seasons and finished this year with only 26 ⅔ innings in 27 appearances, a 6.08 ERA and the second-highest home run rate per fly ball of his career at 11.1%.

So, if I had to choose, left-hander Drew Sommers would be my biggest bet, given the ability he showed to strike hitters out and how he handled the pressure in his second season with the Tigers. Now, there is no doubt that the most reasonable strategy would be to combine an external addition with greater depth in the final innings, rather than relying on an internal bet without enough experience.