Tigers Need to Deliver Against Royals as Probable Starters Are Set

The Detroit Tigers nearly achieved a franchise record-setting eighth road series victory on Wednesday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, but baseball gods had other plans. Once again, the Tigers took a lead into the ninth inning and found themselves on the losing end.

Veteran closer Kenley Jansen took the mound for Detroit in the ninth and allowed two solo home runs, giving up the game for the Tigers. The loss dropped the Tigers to a 61-66 record, while also lowering their playoff chances, which now sit at 13.8%, according to FanGraphs.

Now, the Tigers head to their AL Central division rival Kansas City Royals' home ballpark, looking to best the team in last place in the division. The last time these two teams met, they split a four-game series at Comerica Park, which had Detroit taking the first two games of the series and dropping the last two.

If the playoffs are a realistic goal for this Tigers team, which continues to beat themselves more often than not, losing this series on the road might be the final nail in the coffin. Here's how manager A.J. Hinch will send his starting pitchers to the mound, aiming to stay alive in the postseason hunt.

Game 1 - Troy Melton

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton (52) delivers. Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Troy Melton had his first "bad" outing since joining the Tigers rotation this season, and even then, he kept his team in the game. Pitching 4.1 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing nine hits, three runs and one walk, Melton looks to bounce back in a big way.

Melton holds a 1.71 ERA and can easily adjust himself compared to his last start against a struggling Royals team. The young starter has pitched once against the Royals this season, which works to his advantage, given that the White Sox saw Melton for the third time in his last start, and that's when they finally started to figure him out.

Game 2 - Drew Anderson

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson (38) looks on from the dugout before the game. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

August has been a fun month for Drew Anderson, who's starting to look more impressive in a starting role for Detroit. This month, Anderson holds a 2.57 ERA in 14 innings, allowing just four runs. The best way for Anderson to continue to prove his worth to this young rotation is to shove in his innings once again.

He'll have to keep the ball in the ballpark, as he's allowed two home runs in back-to-back games. While the Royals might not have the best overall team on paper, they have hitters who can send the ball over the wall.

Game 3 - Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) delivers a pitch at PNC Park. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' big free-agent signing, Framber Valdez, has started the month of August well, posting a 3.55 ERA in four starts. However, in back-to-back starts, the left-hander has pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four earned runs in each. He's also allowed nine walks combined between the two starts.

Valdez's first season with the franchise hasn't exactly been up to par with what the Tigers were expecting, but there's still a good pitcher in this arm. Detroit needs another good start from the veteran, especially if the series comes down to the finale to decide a victor.