Tigers Notes: Road Trip Takeaways, Injury Updates Ahead of Weekend Homestand

The Detroit Tigers head back to Comerica Park after a road trip that felt like they could've still been over .500 if things had gone according to plan. Luckily, the Tigers head back home with a 16-16 record and a fresh start, as we turn the calendar over to May.

Detroit went 2-4 on the road trip against the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves. Of those four losses, the Tigers were walked off twice, both coming at the hands of a blown save by veteran reliever Kenley Jansen.

Jansen now holds a 6.14 ERA and has blown three saves this season, having only blown one save all of last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Kyle Finnegan got the save on Thursday, marking his first of the 2026 season, but there might be more where that came from down the line.

Matt Vierling finally had a strong game at the plate, collecting three hits, scoring two runs, and driving in as many RBIs. The center field position has become very weak for the Tigers, so it's very encouraging to see Vierling step up at the plate, tapping into his 2024 self.

Injury Updates

Detroit Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry (39) recovers a ground ball. | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Casey Mize and Javier Baez both went down to injuries in game one against the Braves, both hitting the injured list. Mize went to the 15-game IL, whereas Baez went to the 10-day IL. Besides the two most recent additions to the injured list, Detroit has some players who should return soon.

Mize is expected to return May 14 and Baez is expected to return May 9, via MLB.com.

Zack McKinstry faced live pitching on April 28 and has been competing in regular baseball activities since hitting the injured list. Troy Melton has a return estimate for the end of May or early June, which only helps the Tigers' pitching staff, and getting positive updates about Justin Verlander's return.

The Tigers host the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park this upcoming weekend into the new week, looking to improve their 10-2 record in Detroit.

Here’s all the latest Tigers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

MLB Hall of Famer Believes in the Detroit Tigers' Chances in 2026

Latest on Casey Mize, Javier Báez Injuries Signal What’s Next for Tigers

Detroit Tigers Make Unorthodox Hire in Attempt to Jumpstart Pitching Staff

Who Tigers Will Deploy Against the Texas Rangers Amidst Injuries

Kevin McGonigle Rookie Season on Head Turning Production Pace for Tigers

Important Tweets

Kevin McGonigle has reached base safely in his last 27 starts, the first Tigers rookie to do so since Dick Wakefield with a 29-start streak back in 1943 (thanks to Elias) pic.twitter.com/MRAmtKjD3X — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 30, 2026

May special ticket packages are selling fast!



Don't miss out on these and other upcoming events ➡️ https://t.co/F8Gj1cjWW5 pic.twitter.com/vaKMN17aaG — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 30, 2026

There's no place like home!



Here's what's On Deck for our 6-game homestand 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5duaOfpyIw — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 30, 2026