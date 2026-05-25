Tigers Notes: Troy Melton Shines in Debut, Gleyber Torres Injury Concerns Grow

The Detroit Tigers' losing ways have come to an end, at least for one day, as they took the series finale and second game of the Sunday doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, heading back to Detroit for a day off.

The Tigers were poised to win in game one of the doubleheader, but another Kenley Jansen blown save erased that. For game two, Detroit sent Troy Melton to the mound to make his 2026 season debut, having been on the injured list since opening day.

Melton Thrives in Season Debut

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton (52) pitches on the road. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Melton didn't disappoint, taking the ball with confidence, embodying a nothing to lose mentality that turned into success. Ending his first start of the season by going 5.2 innings, allowing two hits and one run with three strikeouts and three walks.

Additionally, Melton threw 79 pitches in his outing, with 48 of them being strikes. Melton returns to a Tigers team that has been in shambles, but if his first outing has any indication of good things to come, Detroit could be starting its comeback tour at Comerica Park on Tuesday night.

Melton's start would've been remembered regardless if the Tigers had won or lost, but thankfully, the offense showed up to help their teammate earn his first win of the season in his first game of the season.

Melton's next scheduled start will likely be against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, giving him five full days of rest and allowing A.J. Hinch to make that decision official, likely sooner than later.

Gleyber Torres Rehab Update

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) gestures to his dugout full of teammates. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One bat that the Tigers' offense has missed amid this stretch of losses has been Gleyber Torres. While Torres wasn't lighting the world on fire before he hit the injured list, he's one of, if not the most, professional hitters for Detroit when healthy.

According to The Associated Press, Torres is now taking a break in his rehab, feeling lingering discomfort in his left oblique, and will return to his hitting program on Tuesday, giving him several days of rest.

"It's not fully healed at the moment," Torres said. "In Florida, we do a really good job. We hit a couple days, feels good, but when we try to hit a little bit more, don't feel any good."

Getting Torres back would give this lineup a boost, regardless of whether he wasn't terrific to start the season. This isn't the news that the Tigers wanted, but it's the reality they're forced to live with. This news gives the likes of Hao Yu Lee, Zack McKinstry, and Colt Keith reps at second base.

Upcoming Games for Detroit

Detroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling (8) hits a lead-off single. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

May 26-28 vs Los Angeles Angeles

May 29- 31 at Chicago White Sox

June 1-3 at Tampa Bay Rays