How Tigers Could Handle Pitching for Surprise Doubleheader with Orioles

The Detroit Tigers made the expected move of installing Framber Valdez as the starter for Game 1 of their doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

The Tigers weren’t expecting a doubleheader, but the hope is both games can dodge the showers that have inundated the eastern seaboard this weekend. The upside for Valdez, who has struggled of late, is that he gets an extra day of rest before taking the ball in the day game.

The Tigers and Orioles were always supposed to play in the day It’s the night game that was a result of Saturday’s rainout. But the Tigers had a plan for Sunday going into the series, even if they haven’t formally made the moves.

Detroit’s Potential Pitching Moves for Sunday

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton throws at live batting practice. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s been an open secret the past few days that the Tigers were expected to activate starting pitcher Troy Melton for Sunday’s game. The Detroit News reported that again on Saturday. Earlier this week manager A.J. Hinch declared him ready to go after his last rehab game at Class A Lakeland.

He pitched five innings in that game, as he allowed two hits and one run against six strikeouts. He pitched on Tuesday, which means a Sunday start would be on normal rest. He’s made four rehab starts in his recovery from right elbow inflammation.

But the roster moves my be tricky on Sunday. Melton is on the 60-day injured list, which means he doesn’t count against the 40-man roster. To activate Melton, Detroit will need to clear space. The Tigers also get a 27th man for the doubleheader, which is usually a pitcher. The additional wrinkle is that MLB rules allow Detroit to make certain moves in the break between a doubleheader.

It means the Tigers must be careful when to activate him as they will have to designated a player for assignment or move another player to the 60-day IL to make room. They will also need a 26-man roster move. It means Detroit will be making roster moves before both games on Sunday, and likely more than one, to ensure they have fresh arms for both games.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Doubleheader

Game 1: 12:35 p.m. ET

Game 2: 6:05 p.m. ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

TV: Tigers: Detroit SportsNet; Orioles: MASN

Radio: Tigers: WXYT 97.1 FM; Orioles: 98 Rock 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM

Pitching Matchup

Game 1: Detroit: LHP Framber Valdez (2-3, 4.58) vs. Orioles: RHP Brandon Young (3-1, 4.25)

The Tigers and Orioles are going to stick with the Saturday starters and throw them in Game 1. Valdez has lost two of his last three starts and has allowed 13 earned runs in his last 14.2 innings. Young has given up seven earned runs in his last three starts, but he’s only pitched six innings in one of those starts.

Game 2: Detroit: TBD vs. Orioles: LHP Trevor Rogers (2-5, 6.87)

While the Tigers haven’t officially announced their starter, Rogers is in a run. He has lost each of his last three starts and has only pitched nine innings across three games. In that span he’s allowed 16 earned runs.

Tigers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Zach McKinstry (left hip abdominal inflammation); INF Gleyber Torres (mid left oblique strain), OF Kerry Carpenter (left shoulder strain), INF Javier Baez (right ankle sprain),

15-Day Injured List: LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation); RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose body in left elbow); RHP Ty Madden (right forearm contusion)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (Tommy John surgery recovery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery).