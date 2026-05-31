Tigers Offense Continues Sputtering in Series Loss to White Sox

The Detroit Tigers dropped the final game of their series Sunday to the Chicago White Sox 2-1 and now hold a record of 22-38 and sit in last place in the American League Central. But the Tigers had a ton of opportunities to win the series if not sweep it if their offense had shown life.

The Tigers offense only scored five runs when their starting pitching combined for 19.2 innings through three games and only giving up five runs. The Tigers offense was outscored 13-5 over the weekend and they have now lost their past four games.

Troy Melton started Friday's contest and went seven innings and only gave up one run. Framber Valdez started Saturday and went 6.2 innings and gave up four runs but only gave up two runs until the seventh inning. Keider Montero started Sunday and went six shutout innings.

May 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton (52) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Tigers starting pitching did more than enough to win the series if not sweep the White Sox, but the offense really let the team down. This is a Tigers team that was one base hit away from advancing to the ALCS last season and now looks like a completely different team this season.

The Tigers are not getting the same contributions from guys like they were last season. The Tigers even added superstar prospect Kevin McGonigle to the mix and the offense still looks bad.

If the Tigers cannot figure out their offensive issue soon, they will have no choice but to sell off pieces at the trade deadline and regroup for next season. The Tigers have the players that know what it takes, but the team looks disoriented and lost at the plate.

Kerry Carpenter should provide much needed offensive boost

The Tigers recently activated Kerry Carpenter for the series finale against the White Sox and played him at the designated hitter position. Carpenter had missed a few weeks as his last game came on May 9 against the Kansas City Royals.

May 9, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) at bat during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Carpenter is a veteran that knows what it takes to have a good eye at the plate and can provide offense where it is necessary. Carpenter provided a lot of offense in last year's postseason when he had clutch moments in the wildcard series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Carpenter could be the spark that the Tigers offense has been needing for a little while now. The Tigers offense needs to wake up or more losses are on the horizon.