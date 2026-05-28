Who the Tigers Will Start Against the Chicago White Sox

The Detroit Tigers' tough stretch continued at home as they suffered a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels. It marks the seventh consecutive series loss for the Tigers. Even the recent wins haven't come without some setbacks.

In Detroit's 4-0 win on Wednesday, starting pitcher Casey Mize was removed from the game due to right groin tightness. He pitched four scoreless innings with six strikeouts before the injury. In addition, reliever Kenley Jansen also had to leave the game and was placed on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation.

The Tigers are desperately looking for any momentum as they hit the road to face the Chicago White Sox. Here are the three starting pitchers that manager A.J. Hinch will turn to.

Game 1: Troy Melton

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton pitches. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Troy Melton was recently activated from the 60-day injured list and made his season debut on May 24th against the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, three walks, and struck out three.

It was an impressive performance for the 25-year-old, who made his first major league start since October 4th. He threw 79 pitches, so it will be interesting to monitor his workload on Friday. Melton will face off against Erick Fedde.

Game 2: Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws a pitch. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Valdez has had an up-and-down first season with the Tigers. It took a brutal turn at the beginning of the month when he hit Trevor Story after surrendering 10 runs on nine hits, which resulted in a five-game suspension.

His previous outing against Baltimore saw him go six innings. He allowed just two hits, one earned run, two walks, and five strikeouts. It marked the seventh time the 32-year-old has pitched six or more innings this season. Valdez has a career 3.00 ERA and 60 strikeouts against the White Sox.

Game 3: Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero throws a pitch. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Montero had been pitching well in May before running into trouble in his previous start. The third and fourth innings gave Montero fits as he gave up six hits and four earned runs, which resulted in a 10-6 loss to the Angels.

With all the injuries in the starting rotation, Montero has been a steady presence. He's posted a 4.09 ERA, but his outings have looked better than that number. He's consistently given Hinch around 5-6 innings.

Detroit desperately needs a series win. They are tied for the worst record in the American League, and the losses are stacking up. It's still early, but taking at least two games against Chicago could give them some momentum as they head into June.