Tigers Record Would Look Shockingly Better if Just One Area Improved

The Detroit Tigers are hoping that May was just a month to forget as they slipped to a 6-22 record and sank to last place in the American League Central. So far, the results have looked promising in June as they've earned a series win over the Tampa Bay Rays, who have the best record in the A.L.

Notably, the offense has come alive, scoring 10 runs on 14 hits in Monday's win, and eight runs in a shutout win on Tuesday. The lineup has struggled this year, so seeing some progression on that front would be huge.

The biggest problem with Detroit is the blown leads. The Tigers have 21 blown losses and 16 blown saves, both of which lead the league.

Bullpen Woes Have Been a Big Problem

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan pitches. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If the Tigers hadn't blown any leads this year, they would be 45-17. Obviously, that is highly unrealistic, and every team will surrender a lead. But with Detroit's record sitting at 24-38, that is a shocking difference in record.

What makes this development even more surprising is the caliber of pitchers that A.J. Hinch has in the backend of his bullpen. On paper, many thought this area was a strength of this team heading into the year. The Tigers re-signed reliever Kyle Finnegan after a terrific second half of the year.

Finnegan has posted a 1.93 ERA, but his four blown saves are second in the league. Kenley Jansen is the Tigers' current saves leader (7), but he also has four blown saves. Now the 38-year-old is on the injured list with right groin tightness. The other key piece, Will Vest, has also spent time on the injured list.

It's been one of Detroit's biggest kryptonites during this sluggish start to the 2026 campaign. After a tough loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, Hinch discussed the poor play. Per Andy Martinez of MLB.com, Hinch said, "I know some of these games are sort of rinse and repeat, and it feels like it's the same thing. These guys are battling. We're going to stay together...We've got to find solutions."

In June, they've found solutions. Second baseman Gleyber Torres returned to the lineup after a lengthy stint on the injured list with a left oblique strain. He provided immediate offense with a home run in the win. Jack Flaherty pitched a terrific game, and Enmanuel De Jesus pitched four hitless innings.

It's a small sample size, but hopefully, Detroit can move in the right direction. The bullpen has to do its job of holding leads to give its team a chance to get back into the playoff race.