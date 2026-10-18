Tigers Sign Former Orioles Pitcher to Unusual Two-Year Deal

The Detroit Tigers made an interesting move on Saturday to help their pitching depth, but it won’t actually add value until 2028.

The newest acquisition won’t be taking the mound any time soon. According to Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston, Detroit agreed to a two-year minor league contract with left-handed pitcher Nick Raquet. He most recently pitched for the Baltimore Orioles.

The agreement is a little outside the norm because Raquet recently underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss the entire 2027 season.

Now, with the pending negotiations between the MLB owners and the MLBPA, maybe Detroit is making a smart move here?

Rather than addressing an immediate need for the 2027 season, the Tigers are making a longer-term value investment in a pitcher who can hopefully contribute in the 2028 season.

Who Is New Tigers Pitcher Nick Raquet?

Nick Raquet Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raquet is now 30 years old and came into the majors after being drafted by the Washington Nationals in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Just like his latest contract, his path to the Major Leagues has been anything but conventional.

He spent time in Washington’s minor league system and then stepped away from professional baseball before returning in 2023.

He joined the St. Louis Cardinals organization prior to the 2024 season and eventually even made his debut in September 2025.

He made just two appearances for St. Louis where he threw two scoreless innings and then was moved to Baltimore during the 2026 season.

In Baltimore, he only made four appearances where he allowed three earned runs across just 3.2 innings for a disappointing 7.36 ERA.

His minor league production provides a much more encouraging picture.

Raquet recorded a 3.73 ERA over 41 innings of work at Triple-A in 2026 before being stopped with an elbow injury.

Baltimore decided to release him in September, thus allowing Detroit to pursue the veteran.

Tigers Looking Beyond 2027

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jacob Waguespack | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only way to look at this signing is for 2028. That’s why the contract was made for two years. Tommy John surgery requires a lengthy rehab process and certainly Raquet won’t be available at all in 2027.

The agreement seems to provide Detroit with an opportunity to evaluate and rehabilitate an experienced pitcher and not give up a Major League roster spot.

Raquet has limited experience, though. For him, it offers some stability while he works through the injury and attempts a comeback.

Certainly, the Tigers are going to have some more immediate pitching decisions this offseason, especially given their disappointing 2026 campaign.

Raquet is not an answer to those problems. There’s really no guarantee he’s an answer to any issues because, first, he will need to get healthy and stay that way, and then he will have to earn a spot.

This is an example of Detroit taking a risk and exploring some unconventional answers for pitching depth.

Who knows if it will work out, but it could be quite the story if it does.