Ranking the Detroit Tigers Biggest Offseason Needs

To say it was a disappointing season for the Detroit Tigers would be the understatement of the century, as they had realistic hopes of winning the pennant and instead finished 10 games under .500.

While this is a team game, it is hard to ignore an obvious hole in the roster: the pitching staff, specifically the bullpen. It wasn't necessarily that the relievers overall performed horribly, but it was the clutch situations that killed the Tigers' chances of having any success.

By the end of 2026, Detroit's bullpen had blown 29 saves, which is a gut punch, to say the least, for an offense that performed exceptionally for most of the year. So, first things first, this offseason, they need a few high-leverage guys to join the squad.

Unfortunately, the front office cannot only address this area, as they lost both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the trade deadline, so to say the starting rotation is thin is putting it mildly, just not the top priority.

Bullpen help A starter, but probably two A veteran bat to help manage a young clubhouse

Productive Relievers To Hit the Market

Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) pitches against the Red Sox. Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a single pitcher in the pen that the front office can look at and say that they are in the circle of trust. That said, they need to be willing to spend on someone who would ultimately step into the closer role, and the best available option is going to be David Bednar.

One thing that is enticing about Bednar is his career 1.29 ERA in the postseason while also posting a 2.47 ERA to complement a 1.07 WHIP in 2026. He is going to cost a lot, but he is worth every penny.

Another less expensive option will be Bryan Abreu, who didn't finish the season on a high note, but had 16 holds and nine saves in 2026, the perfect setup man, which they desperately need to get back to the playoffs.

A Couple of Options To Join the Rotation

There are a few directions that Detroit could go here, and while Tarik Skubal has expressed interest multiple times in returning, they might not win that bidding war. If all the team needed was an ace, then that is one thing, but the Tigers need to spend elsewhere.

Padres pitcher Casey Mize (32) delivers during the first inning against the Marlins. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, a really solid option would be veteran Kevin Gausman, who is coming off an up-and-down year but has shown value at numerous points as of late, highlighted by his run with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025.

Another player of interest would be Casey Mize, who struggled with the San Diego Padres after the deadline. However, the coaching staff has proven that they know how to make him successful on the mound.

What Another Experience Bat Brings to the Team

Detroit has plenty of young talent that will be on the 2027 Opening Day roster, as Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, and Eduardo Valencia have established that big things are to come from them as time moves on.

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) bats against the Pirates. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Javier Baez will be around for one more season, but someone else to step in and provide a spark of life to the hitting order while also helping navigate the inexperienced club would definitely just make the team better.

There is not just one piece on the roster that needs to be improved, but multiple, or the Tigers will face the same fate in 2027, and it starts with the bullpen.