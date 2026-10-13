The Detroit Tigers' Biggest Offseason Change Should Be Obvious

The Detroit Tigers have to regroup after a tough 2026 season. They finished 76-86 and fell way short of the playoffs.

On the bright side, the Tigers have multiple young stars in the making: Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark. Riley Greene is still 26 years old, and Troy Melton is an up-and-coming star pitcher.

If Detroit wants to position itself as a contender next season, it has one area to address.

Tigers Need Bullpen Help

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing infuriated Tigers fans more than watching their team attempt to close out a game. Detroit blew 32 saves, the second-most of any team. The offense and starting pitching positioned the Tigers to win games, but the bullpen fumbled multiple opportunities all season.

Detroit hoped it had assembled an elite bullpen trio with Kenley Jansen, Kyle Finnegan, and Will Vest. Instead, it became A.J. Hinch's biggest nightmare. Jansen blew six saves and while he improved toward the end of the year, he never became the dominant closer Tigers fans were hoping for.

Finnegan posted career highs in ERA (4.30), WHIP (1.66), and opposing batting average (.289). Walks became a serious issue, and the righty took a major step back. If Detroit had a better bullpen, perhaps it could've played playoff baseball.

What's the Solution?

Baseball operations president Scott Harris must identify the right players this offseason. It's unclear if he'll overhaul the entire bullpen, but changes should happen.

If the Tigers want an expensive closer, Raisel Iglesias is an unrestricted free agent. The veteran righty went 34-for-37 in save opportunities. He'll command a competitive market, but Iglesias could single-handedly solve Detroit's biggest issue.

Plenty of quality relievers could help the Tigers. Adrian Morejon, Gregory Soto, A.J. Minter, and several others are unrestricted free agents. Free agency presents a clear opportunity to upgrade the bullpen, but it's up to Harris to pursue these relievers and get them to Detroit.

A strong bullpen is a common theme among the four teams remaining in the postseason. Three of the four teams rank in the top 10 in bullpen ERA, per Inside the Pen. The Tampa Bay Rays are the only team outside of the top 10, and they have an elite closer in Bryan Baker.

The Tigers' bullpen was unacceptable this season. They need fresh reinforcements to fix this massive issue, especially if Detroit sees itself as a playoff contender next year. If Harris is unable to acquire top-of-the-line relievers, Detroit could have another long season.