Tigers Turn to This Lineup Against Carlos Rodón and New York Yankees

The Detroit Tigers look to keep rolling this month and this homestand, as game two against the New York Yankees is scheduled to get underway at 6:40 PM EST. Detroit took game one over New York by a final score of 5-3, making that four straight wins for the Tigers.

Casey Mize is set to take the mound and will combat Yankees starter Carlos Rodon, a pitcher that Detroit has found success against over the years. Mize is making his second start since coming back from the injured list, looking to perform better than he did last time out.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Detroit Tigers infielder Hao-Yu Lee (50) gets a single. | David Rodriguez-Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's how the Tigers will roll out for Tuesday nights game against the Yankees

1. 3B Kevin McGonigle

2. C Dillon Dingler

3. CF Matt Vierling

4. LF Riley Greene

5. 1B Spencer Torkelson

6. DH Jahmai Jones

7. 2B Hao-Yu Lee

8. SS Zach McKinstry

9. RF Ben Malgeri

Ben Malgeri was recalled from Triple-A Toledo ahead of the game on Tuesday, replacing Trei Cruz following just five MLB at-bats. Malgeri has hit lefties well in Triple-A this season, so what a perfect time to give him a chance with New York projected to toss back-to-back lefties on the mound for the final two games of the series.

Jahmai Jones will get the start at designated hitter, looking to build off his infield single that led to the Tigers eventually tying the game in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox. In June, Jones had 18 at-bats with two hits, both of which were singles.

Assuming that New York will go to a right-hander at some point in the game, Kerry Carpenter could come off the bench for either Malgeri or Jones. Given it's Malgeri's MLB debut, Carpenter will likely replace Jones in the lineup, which then gives Detroit a strong trio of Greene, Torkelson and Carpenter for the later innings.

Hao-Yu Lee is another player to watch on Tuesday night as he's been tearing the cover off the baseball since being recalled to fill in for an injured Gleyber Torres. Going into the game, Lee has hit .345 in June with 10 hits in 29 at-bats, bringing his season batting average to .234.

One player who needs a solid game at the plate would be Matt Vierling. Entering the game with a batting average below .200, going up against a lefty is perfect for the struggling Vierling, who has hit left-handers much better this season (.269 AVG, 2 HRs, 14 RBIs).